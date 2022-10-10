Read full article on original website
Consumers’ Biggest Pain Points With the Online Shopping Experience and How Retailers Can Improve on Those
Consumers today are looking for increasing convenience and a frictionless experience. As a result, their pain points are varied and are constantly changing — all driven by advances in technology; evolving shopping experiences online; and growing expectations around speed, convenience and delivery. Even the circumstances of their purchase now affect what frustrates them.
How Zero-Party Data Improves on the Promise of First-Party Data
Privacy changes have forced marketers to consider how they can consensually obtain consumer data, inspiring debate over whether zero-party data exists and how it differs from first-party data. While first-party data refers to information brands collect directly from consumers, zero-party data, as defined by Forrester, refers to information that consumers...
All About Google Analytics 4 — Why Retailers Should Make the Move Sooner Rather Than Later
Retail brands have endured a shift — across multiple popular platforms — in the past few years. First, it was Shopify 2.0, an upgrade to the existing Shopify platform. Then, the wave of going headless to maintain flexibility and scalability. Now, Google Analytics will end its current Google Analytics offering and require businesses to migrate to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) on July 1, 2023.
How NFT-Based Marketing Helps Brands Improve Customer Loyalty and Increase Revenue
Recent research by HubSpot revealed that 39 percent of media planners who use NFTs say they have the best return on investment of any channel in their media mix. Yet, for many marketers, NFTs are still an undiscovered territory, with 16 percent surveyed saying they plan to use NFTs for the first time this year. Let’s explore how NFT-based marketing helps brands improve customer loyalty and increase revenue, and how companies implement these digital assets into their marketing strategies.
Inside Saks OFF 5th's New Tender-Neutral Omnichannel Loyalty Program
In episode 370 of Total Retail Talks, Editor-in-Chief Joe Keenan interviews Sara Griffin, senior vice president of marketing at Saks OFF 5th. Griffin discusses why the retailer recently launched its new OFF 5TH Rewards tender-neutral loyalty program (0:43), how customer feedback informed the design of the rewards offerings (2:31), and how customers can utilize the omnichannel program (4:30). She details Saks OFF 5th's loyalty member acquisition efforts (5:47), as well as the cross-functional internal process needed to launch the OFF 5TH Rewards program (6:46).
Evolving Consumer Behavior and What it Means for Retailers
Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge, and retailers must recognize and embrace this fact in order to survive in the new “metail” economy. Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners and author of the best-selling book, “The Metail Economy,” shared insight into consumer behavior trends last month, including how retailers can best capitalize on them, at Total Retail Tech in Nashville.
5 Actionable Insights for E-Commerce Sellers Ahead of the Holiday Season
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner. If you're an e-commerce merchant, these next few months should bring plenty of opportunities for you to sell. The bustling shopping season starts on Thanksgiving itself (yes, you better believe it) and lasts until Christmas. E-commerce sales during this period generally have been a boon for merchants. This year looks to be no different. In 2021, consumers spent $109 billion just in the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday alone.
How to Apply 'The Amazon Effect' to Your E-Commerce Business
It's hard to overestimate the reach that Amazon.com has these days. What started as an online book retailer has become more than a marketplace; it's a place for market solutions. Love it or hate it, Amazon is truly a phenomenon of the 21st century. It’s not like Amazon is slowing...
Walmart Launches Healthcare Research Institute, Increasing Provider Offerings
Walmart announced on Tuesday the launch of the Walmart Healthcare Research InstituteSM (WHRI) to increase community access to healthcare research that may help lead to safer, higher quality and more equitable healthcare. WHRI will be focused on innovative interventions and medications that can make a difference in underrepresented communities, including older adults, rural residents, and women and minority populations. WHRI initially is focused on inclusion in studies on treatments for chronic conditions and innovative treatments that should include members from these communities.
Fraud Prevention: Online Retailers’ Secret Weapon for Combating Economic Headwinds
Following several years of exponential growth, e-commerce is bracing for lean times ahead. Online retailers are contending with economic headwinds fueled by a global conflict, a drawn-out pandemic, and rising inflation. A June 2022 survey reveals that 83 percent of Americans are cutting back on personal spending due to increased inflation.
Prime Shoppers Buying Gifts at Lower Rates During Amazon Early Access Sale, Data Shows
Thirty hours into Amazon.com's Prime Early Access Sale — the first time the e-commerce giant is introducing a second Prime-like deal in the same year — data shows Prime members are taking advantage of the early holiday sale by buying gifts. However, the Early Access Sale's numbers are lower than Amazon's July Prime Day event, according to Numerator, a data and technology company that tracks purchase data. The average order during the Early Access Sale has been $45.90, compared to $52.26 during Amazon's Prime Day in July. Nearly half of households (47 percent) shopping the sale have placed two or more separate orders, compared to nearly two-thirds (62 percent) in July. And the average household spend during Prime Early Access Sale is approximately $90, compared to roughly $144.56 in July.
