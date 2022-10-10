Thirty hours into Amazon.com's Prime Early Access Sale — the first time the e-commerce giant is introducing a second Prime-like deal in the same year — data shows Prime members are taking advantage of the early holiday sale by buying gifts. However, the Early Access Sale's numbers are lower than Amazon's July Prime Day event, according to Numerator, a data and technology company that tracks purchase data. The average order during the Early Access Sale has been $45.90, compared to $52.26 during Amazon's Prime Day in July. Nearly half of households (47 percent) shopping the sale have placed two or more separate orders, compared to nearly two-thirds (62 percent) in July. And the average household spend during Prime Early Access Sale is approximately $90, compared to roughly $144.56 in July.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO