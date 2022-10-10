Just like that, the holidays are around the corner. If you're an e-commerce merchant, these next few months should bring plenty of opportunities for you to sell. The bustling shopping season starts on Thanksgiving itself (yes, you better believe it) and lasts until Christmas. E-commerce sales during this period generally have been a boon for merchants. This year looks to be no different. In 2021, consumers spent $109 billion just in the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday alone.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO