mytotalretail.com
Consumers’ Biggest Pain Points With the Online Shopping Experience and How Retailers Can Improve on Those
Consumers today are looking for increasing convenience and a frictionless experience. As a result, their pain points are varied and are constantly changing — all driven by advances in technology; evolving shopping experiences online; and growing expectations around speed, convenience and delivery. Even the circumstances of their purchase now affect what frustrates them.
mytotalretail.com
Inside Saks OFF 5th's New Tender-Neutral Omnichannel Loyalty Program
In episode 370 of Total Retail Talks, Editor-in-Chief Joe Keenan interviews Sara Griffin, senior vice president of marketing at Saks OFF 5th. Griffin discusses why the retailer recently launched its new OFF 5TH Rewards tender-neutral loyalty program (0:43), how customer feedback informed the design of the rewards offerings (2:31), and how customers can utilize the omnichannel program (4:30). She details Saks OFF 5th's loyalty member acquisition efforts (5:47), as well as the cross-functional internal process needed to launch the OFF 5TH Rewards program (6:46).
salestechstar.com
Munro Footwear Group Selects NewStore to Innovate Customer Experience in Australian Retail
The footwear retailer will roll out the NewStore mobile POS to modernize the retail experience across its family of brands. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, announced Munro Footwear Group (MFG) will deploy its mobile POS across its five retail banners. The rollout will span more than 260 store locations, replacing the retailer’s legacy POS. By enabling team members to assist and check out customers from anywhere on the store floor with just an iPhone, MFG will completely reimagine its brands’ physical shopping experiences.
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
Real Time in-Store Inventory Data Is the Consumer Hook Big Retail Needs
Big retail has its work cut out for it. We’re nearly two weeks into the all-important fourth quarter, within sight of Black Friday and the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. And amid the inflationary pressures and paycheck-to-paycheck pressures, it may be the case that now, more than...
mytotalretail.com
How NFT-Based Marketing Helps Brands Improve Customer Loyalty and Increase Revenue
Recent research by HubSpot revealed that 39 percent of media planners who use NFTs say they have the best return on investment of any channel in their media mix. Yet, for many marketers, NFTs are still an undiscovered territory, with 16 percent surveyed saying they plan to use NFTs for the first time this year. Let’s explore how NFT-based marketing helps brands improve customer loyalty and increase revenue, and how companies implement these digital assets into their marketing strategies.
Digiday
Stagwell further expands its marketing cloud offerings with ‘research as a service’ purchase
Furthering its belief that software as a service (SaaS) offerings are becoming a more vital element in most marketers’ plans and executions, the highly acquisitive Stagwell just purchased control of Maru Group, Digiday has learned. Maru Group describes itself as a software experience and insights data platform. Its main...
hbsdealer.com
EYE on RETAIL: Walmart offers supply chain partners access to data and metrics
Select customer insights and operational metrics will be available at no cost to participating Walmart suppliers. In 2021, Walmart launched its Walmart Luminate suite of data products for its supply chain partners. The platform provides a unified picture of category performance and consumer trends at scale. Following the recent addition...
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
salestechstar.com
Dyrect launches 1-Click Registration & Post-Sales Experience Platform to help retail brands grow eCommerce revenue
Increase eCommerce revenue by leveraging the 1-Click Product Registration & Post-Sales Experience platform, which engages buyers and sells more. Backed by Upekkha, a Value SaaS accelerator, Dyrect, announced the launch of their unique 1-click registration & most engaging post-sales experience platform built for high-growth, fast-changing retail businesses around the globe. The platform uses product packaging QR code technology to connect buyers directly with brands, allowing brands to use first-party data to deliver targeted communication and sell more on eCommerce channels. Marketing teams gain real-time visibility into their buyers across offline retail and marketplace sales channels.
popularposting.com
Digital Marketing is Crucial for Small and Medium Size Businesses
With increasing technology, digital marketing has become the go-to medium for promoting a brand and making the target audience aware of your business. Digital marketing spreads the business to a global consumer base, which can help in rapid growth plans, unlike traditional marketing. Overview. Digital marketing has become a necessity...
mytotalretail.com
How Zero-Party Data Improves on the Promise of First-Party Data
Privacy changes have forced marketers to consider how they can consensually obtain consumer data, inspiring debate over whether zero-party data exists and how it differs from first-party data. While first-party data refers to information brands collect directly from consumers, zero-party data, as defined by Forrester, refers to information that consumers...
mytotalretail.com
5 Actionable Insights for E-Commerce Sellers Ahead of the Holiday Season
Just like that, the holidays are around the corner. If you're an e-commerce merchant, these next few months should bring plenty of opportunities for you to sell. The bustling shopping season starts on Thanksgiving itself (yes, you better believe it) and lasts until Christmas. E-commerce sales during this period generally have been a boon for merchants. This year looks to be no different. In 2021, consumers spent $109 billion just in the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday alone.
salestechstar.com
HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing
HotWax Commerce announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end financial reconciliation poses a growing challenge for modern retailers who fulfill orders across online and in-store channels. To counteract the rising number of complex integrations between disparate systems in the retail tech stack, HotWax Commerce developed this software to automate the daily sales reconciliation process, reduce auditing errors, and save valuable time.
Retail Tech: Wayfair Moves to Google Cloud, Natori Livestreams With Firework
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Cloud Wayfair/Google Cloud Wayfair has completed a full migration of its data center applications and services to the cloud, with the home furnishings retailer moving its business to Google Cloud. This should help the retailer increase business agility and technical innovation, handle burst capacity and scale new uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for scenarios ranging from fraud detection to personalized customer outreach. Migrating 100 percent of its cloud applications to Google Cloud further helps the company support its 24 million active customers. The...
mytotalretail.com
All About Google Analytics 4 — Why Retailers Should Make the Move Sooner Rather Than Later
Retail brands have endured a shift — across multiple popular platforms — in the past few years. First, it was Shopify 2.0, an upgrade to the existing Shopify platform. Then, the wave of going headless to maintain flexibility and scalability. Now, Google Analytics will end its current Google Analytics offering and require businesses to migrate to Google Analytics 4 (GA4) on July 1, 2023.
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
79% of Merchants Say Digital Coupons and Rewards Important in-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
salestechstar.com
MotionPoint Unveils Rebranding Effort Reflecting Company’s Continued Focus on Customer Success and Future Growth
MotionPoint Corporation, the trusted translation leader to thousands of multilingual websites for global companies announces the start of a major rebranding project. At the heart of MotionPoint’s rebranding is a new tagline and logo that better illustrates the concierge-level of managed translation service it provides its customers. MotionPoint’s focus...
