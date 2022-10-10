ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stitt looks to build new governor's mansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of NewsChannel 8's in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor's mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt's office said mold in the HVAC...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle belonging to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin, according to investigators. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
KTUL

Norman police release additional details on 12-hour standoff

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff. Police responded to a reported burglary in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and were told that a man later identified as 32-year-old...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Stitt to end death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery

CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
CUSHING, OK
News Break
Politics
KTUL

17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Two parents arrested in Canton for allegedly withholding food and hitting their kids

CANTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a child abuse allegation. Investigators and deputies were contacted by medical professionals and were told that a family living in Canton had children that were possibly being neglected and abused. An investigation was launched into the allegations immediately.
CANTON, OK
KTUL

OHP reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved wreck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

PHOTOS: University of Oklahoma to debut new alternate uniform against Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma football team will debut a new alternate uniform on Saturday against Kansas. The new alternate uniform was designed by a group of OU student-athletes to emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to improve society. The uniform has been in...
NORMAN, OK

