KTUL
100-year-old time capsule removed from temple in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A 100-year-old time capsule was pulled out of the India Temple Shrine Building in downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The capsule was buried when the building was first being built in the early 1920's. It was originally a Masonic lodge for Freemasons in the city. The...
KTUL
PHOTOS: New apartments and restaurants coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new building project was just approved Tuesday and it aims to breathe new life into a largely forgotten area just west of Scissortail Park. "We're going to see apartments and office buildings restaurants, hopefully some retail lots of different places for people to live and work and play we hope," said Cathy O'Connor, founder of COalign Group.
KTUL
Stitt looks to build new governor's mansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to KFOR, an affiliate of NewsChannel 8's in Oklahoma City, Governor Kevin Stitt has plans to build a new governor's mansion on the grounds of the capitol complex, saying the current governor's mansion has fallen into disrepair. Stitt's office said mold in the HVAC...
KTUL
Oklahoma City changing sign code to improve city's appearance
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Officials are trying to improve Oklahoma City's appearance tonight, with a planned update to the city's sign code, that would help remove some eyesores. Old and rundown signs could soon be gone with the city's first significant update to the sign code in over a...
KTUL
Ex-payroll administrator at Del City church pleads guilty to wire fraud, false tax return
DEL CITY (KOKH) — A former payroll administrator at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging her with wire fraud and a false tax return, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced on Friday. Darla Bralley served as the payroll administrator for the Del City...
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle belonging to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin, according to investigators. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
KTUL
Norman police release additional details on 12-hour standoff
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff. Police responded to a reported burglary in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and were told that a man later identified as 32-year-old...
KTUL
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw, and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
KTUL
Edmond police arrest man wanted out of Colorado after car chase ends in collision
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man wanted in Colorado was arrested after a car chase ended with a three-car collision late Tuesday night. Edmond Police said the ordeal began after 911 received calls from employees at Lowe's and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 2nd Street and Bryant Avenue just before 9 p.m.
KTUL
Julius Jones Coalition petitions Gov. Stitt to end death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A group of people against the death penalty is petitioning the governor to put an end to the practice. Members of the Julius Jones Coalition came together at the Capitol on Monday to make the case that the death penalty is racially discriminatory, does not deter crime, and is evil. And they're pushing for an end to it as executions ramp up in Oklahoma.
KTUL
Oklahoma City man accused of punching kids caught smoking marijuana in his car
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for child abuse over the weekend. According to a police report, Donald Davis caught two kids smoking marijuana in his car on Saturday. He allegedly punched both kids multiple times, including in the back of the head and in...
KTUL
Cushing competing with site in Texas to land a $5.56 billion refinery
CUSHING, Okla. (KOKH) — Cushing is competing with a site in Victoria County, Texas to be chosen as the location of a $5.56 billion refinery. Prairie Energy Partners is working to finalize the location of the facility, which would create 1,200 temporary jobs during construction and 423 permanent jobs.
KTUL
Fentanyl explosion: OCSO seizes 7 times more fentanyl in 2022 than 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A dangerous and extremely lethal drug is on the rise in Oklahoma County. According to numbers released Wednesday by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, deputies have already seized more than 29 pounds of fentanyl in the first 9 months of the year. In all of...
KTUL
17-year-old from Lindsay killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died Sunday afternoon in a crash on State Highway 76, about one mile south of Lindsay in Garvin County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the teen, who was not identified, was transported by helicopter to OU Medical, where he was later pronounced dead due to "massive" injuries sustained in the crash.
KTUL
Edmond Urban Forestry offering free tree seedlings at farmers market on Oct. 29
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Urban Forestry is offering free tree seedlings to Edmond residents on Saturday, Oct. 29. Edmond residents can go to the Edmond Farmers Market at 26 W 1st St. on Oct. 29 to pick up tree seedlings on a first come, first serve basis. Each household is limited to one tree.
KTUL
SILVER ALERT: OHP, OKCPD looking for missing 73-year-old woman with dementia
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman. Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on behalf of Oklahoma City police for Linda Staley. Staley was last seen on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of Sleepy Meadows Dr....
KTUL
Two parents arrested in Canton for allegedly withholding food and hitting their kids
CANTON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into a child abuse allegation. Investigators and deputies were contacted by medical professionals and were told that a family living in Canton had children that were possibly being neglected and abused. An investigation was launched into the allegations immediately.
KTUL
OHP reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved wreck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
KTUL
PHOTOS: University of Oklahoma to debut new alternate uniform against Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma football team will debut a new alternate uniform on Saturday against Kansas. The new alternate uniform was designed by a group of OU student-athletes to emphasize the importance of togetherness and building relationships to improve society. The uniform has been in...
KTUL
'Important time to shop local': Small businesses plead for support ahead of holiday season
Before you spend your hard-earned money online for Amazon Prime Day, businesses around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are encouraging folks to shop local. Blue Seven owner Caleb Arter tells Fox 25 when you shop local, you get to know your community and help your neighbors. "It's a really important...
