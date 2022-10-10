Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google holographic video chat booth, Project Starline, finds its way into the real world
We just keep getting more excited about Disrupt, but it turns out there’s other stuff going on in the world. A lot of other stuff, in fact; it’s one of those days where keeping this newsletter to a manageable length was extra tricky. Here’s what we came up with. Enjoy! — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
My virtual torso went to Meta Connect 2022
After merging my work Facebook account (Taylor Linguini) with Meta’s new universal login system, I pushed a software update, RSVPed to Mark Zuckerberg’s big keynote and popped on that bad boy. I also popped on its USB charger because this thing doesn’t last that long to begin with and sometimes Zuckerberg likes to do a lot of words.
TechCrunch
Wow, Booritos are on Booreal now
For one day only, October 31, customers can participate in the “BooReal sweepstakes” by taking a BeReal photo on Halloween while wearing a costume at a Chipotle restaurant, with the hashtag #booritosweepstakes. Participants must either share the photo to Instagram Stories and tag @chipotle or email sweepstakes@chipotle.com with “BooReal Sweepstakes” in the subject line.
TechCrunch
It’s painful how hellbent Mark Zuckerberg is on convincing us that VR is a thing
Before I get ahead of myself, let me be clear that I understand all of these prerecorded presentations given by large tech companies are extended advertisements. No one’s disputing that, but Zuck’s overscripted and overproduced dev event keynote today was easily the hardest sell for not just a product or a platform, but the premise upon which it’s based, I can ever recall seeing in a decade in tech.
TechCrunch
Here’s what you missed at Meta Connect 2022
Okay, fine, we all know that the biggest announcement today was the anticipated Meta Quest Pro, a high-end VR headset retailing at $1,499.99. But in between its new hardware and … legs, Meta unveiled a number of updates in its plan to dominate virtual reality. Here’s what CEO Mark...
TechCrunch
TikTok launches Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites, integrating first with Linktree
Profile Kit will sit within TikTok’s developer portal, where TikTok also provides tools to build TikTok-based logins, create automatic video imports, build TikTok-based apps, integrate experiences by way of APIs and more. The addition of Profile Kit speaks to the bigger picture for TikTok here: It’s leveraging its growth and buzz to expand its wider ecosystem and visibility across the wider web, beyond its own walled garden, and it’s strengthening its platform play.
TechCrunch
Google unifies its BI services under the Looker brand
“Looker is the name you’ll hear us use when talking about all of our Google Cloud business intelligence product, as we bring together Looker, Data Studio, and core Google technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML),” Kate Wright, Google’s senior director for BI product management, writes in today’s announcement. This combination, Google argues, will allow users to go beyond traditional dashboards — the kind Google Data Studio specializes in — and allow businesses to bring this data into more of their workflows and applications to make data-driven decisions.
TechCrunch
Microsoft’s Edge browser gets shared Workspaces, new security features and more
The most important of these is likely Edge Workspaces, a new feature (currently in preview) that will allow teams to share browser tabs. Microsoft argues that this feature can be useful when bringing on new team members to an existing project. Instead of sharing lots of links and files, the team can simply share a single like to an Edge Workspace (which will then likely consist of lots of links and files, but hey, at least it’s just one link to share). As the project evolves, the tabs are updated in real time. I guess that’s a use case. We’ve seen our share of extensions that do similar things, none of which ever get very popular. Meanwhile, teams share these links and files in other ways (think Confluent, etc.).
Rings of Power finale: Well, well – so [that person] is actually Sauron
With the arrival on Friday of the Season 1 finale of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, here’s perhaps the most important thing we can say about where things stand now with this high-stakes gamble of a series, the most expensive in TV history:
TechCrunch
Ask the professor: Wharton’s Mori Taheripour on how to negotiate the right way
Amid the backdrop of one of the highest-profile negotiations in recent memory, centered on Elon Musk’s ongoing stop-and-go plans to buy Twitter and aware that many readers are negotiating on their own behalf right now — for more time, more funding, a better exit package, fewer investor protections — we talked with Taheripour earlier this week to ask where negotiations tend to falter and how to help them succeed. Excerpts from that chat follow edited for length and clarity.
TechCrunch
Sarah Guo isn’t late to the AI party
Sarah Guo isn’t late to the AI party, but she did just raise a $101 million fund to bet on the appetizers. Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex interviewed Guo, who worked at Greylock for nearly a decade, and her launch of Conviction.
TechCrunch
Among Us is coming to the Meta Quest 2 on November 10
Meta first announced Among Us back in April, promising that the game would hit the VR platform by the end of the year for players age 13 and up. It’s not likely that we’re going to see AOC playing Among Us in VR these days — that ship has sailed — but Meta can still use all the help it can get pushing adoption for its VR hardware with hit titles that might lure people away from traditional gaming consoles and PCs.
TechCrunch
Netflix undercuts Disney+ with launch of its $7/month ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3
Plus, Nielsen will be Netflix’s audience measurement partner, which is surprising since Nielsen has been criticized for reporting inaccurate streaming data. The cheaper tier will roll out across 12 markets to start. On November 1, Canada and Mexico subscribers are the first to try the new plan. It will then roll out to the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea and Brazil on November 3. Spain will be the last to experience the cheaper tier when it launches on November 10.
Engadget
Netflix will finally disclose how many people watch its shows, in the UK at least
Netflix ranks shows on its platform to give you an idea of what people have been watching recently — and sometimes, it releases hours viewed data for its most popular titles — but it's been keeping its viewership numbers close to the vest. Starting in November, though, it will finally reveal how many people stream its shows, at least in the UK. The streaming giant has teamed up with BARB, a non-profit organization that measures TV ratings in the region, to give us a look at concrete streaming numbers. "BARB is the first industry-owned audience currency in the world that Netflix has joined," the organization said in its announcement.
TechCrunch
Meta’s next enterprise push is into the metaverse
They include a new version of the company’s Horizon Workrooms, and partnerships with Microsoft, Accenture, Adobe and Autodesk to build out more enterprise-ready and designer-ready VR services. The turn is not out of the blue: It’s well-known that businesses are likely to be some of the most likely (and...
Engadget
Microsoft accuses UK regulator of adopting Sony's complaints in Activision probe
Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard will have to gain approval from various regulators around the world before the deal can go through, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA, which first announced its investigation in July, published a summary of its initial probe in September and recommended a more in-depth inquiry. As Ars Technica notes, a Phase 2 investigation could end up prohibiting a merger or requiring the entities involved to sell parts of a company. Now, shortly after the CMA published the full text (PDF) of its decision, Microsoft released a scathing response (PDF), accusing the regulator of relying "on self-serving statements by Sony."
