Humane Society of Odessa works to save injured strays
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Rocko, his leg is definitely going to need to be amputated. It’s pretty much already amputated, and he’s not stable yet. Apollo, he’s got a lot of cuts and tears on the side of his neck, ear, and face,” said Humane Society of Odessa office manager Christyna Taylor. Not only […]
Neighbor's Night at Fall Marketplace benefits Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center
MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbor's Night at The Fall Marketplace is happening from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 13. The event will take place at 4405 Cardinal Lane and is being hosted by Keeping Good Co. Tickets are $10 and all ticket sales will benefit Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center.
Midland Humane Coalition hosting 'Furr-iesta Gala'
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Humane Coalition will be holding its 11th Annual Fur Ball on Oct. 22. This year's theme is "Furr-iesta" and will be celebrating Hispanic culture. The event will run from 6-11 p.m. at the Petroleum Club of Midland. Attendees will be able to enjoy Mexican...
Slain teen to be honored at DV walk tomorrow
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The family of a teen killed earlier this year by a co-worker in a murder-suicide, is inviting the community to participate in a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk happening Friday morning. Family said the City will issue a proclamation on the teen’s behalf at the event. The walk is sponsored by the Midland Victim’s […]
Sid Trevino: From WWII veteran to Midland's first Hispanic police officer
MIDLAND, Texas — Isidro Trevino, better known as Sid, has called Midland home for nearly 70 years. But before moving to West Texas, Trevino served his country as a teen. “I was in the military first in 1946, 47, 48 right after the second World War and I had my military training in California and New Jersey, and after that they sent me to Germany as occupational forces and I was there for three years,” Trevino said.
Midland EMT receives new HVAC system
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland Fire Department EMT is now the recipient of a new Lennox HVAC system. The gift is part of Lennox's "Feel the Love" program that helps assist community members like first responders, teachers and nurses that make a difference. For the fourth year of the...
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
Big Spring police arrest juvenile for threats to Oceans Behavioral Unit
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department arrested a young man for terroristic threats Thursday, after he made threats against the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. According to BSPD, at about 12:15 p.m., officers were made aware of a person in Big Spring who made threats that...
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
2 West Texas Haunted Houses Sure To Bring The Screams This Halloween!
We are 19 days away from Halloween! The countdown is on. Who is ready for spooky season? Have you figured out your costume, your Halloween night plans? I know people who love Halloween so much they've had this all figured out for months. Props to those folks, I still need to get my kids a Halloween costume, I guess it's time to start looking and hope all the good ones aren't all gone.
Midland officials approve demolition of Western United Life Building
The 12-story Western United Life Building has stood abandoned in downtown Midland for decades. Now, Midland’s city council is allowing the Midland Development Corporation to spend over $3 million to demolish the skyscraper as well as a few other nearby properties. By Mitch Borden. The Western United Life Building...
MPD responds to armed robbery call at Garrett/Brown Park
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at Garrett/Brown Park Wednesday. According to an MPD spokesperson, about 30 minutes after police responded to an armed robbery call, two suspects, one of them a juvenile, were found with the victims possessions and a weapon.
Looking for some fall fun this weekend? The City of Odessa has exciting things in store
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Division has been hard at work this week transforming McKinney Park into a spooktacular venue for the 12th annual Fall Fest, happening this weekend. The event begins at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 and will feature family friendly activities throughout the day, including a pie […]
Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
MPD officer breaks down response to domestic violence calls
MIDLAND, Texas — According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience some form of domestic violence from their partner. Police officers frequently respond to these calls that can be tough and extremely dangerous. "We do have several that we...
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
Mom pleads guilty to kidnapping twin sons from Midland home last year
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Wisconsin mom was released from Midland County jail this afternoon after accepting a plea deal on a kidnapping charge involving her twin boys. 31-year-old Hilary Forrest was sentenced to 10 years of probation as part of that deal. Forrest was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert last year; the Texas […]
New software to improve Midland County election transparency, access
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office received approval for the purchase and implementation of a new secure election technology software. “This is a new election night program which is called Scytl and it will show individual races in color; it will show the number of voters per precinct,” said Carolyn Graves, Midland County Elections Administrator.
ECISD 5th grader arrested for threatening to bring gun to school
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A 5th grader is now facing misdemeanor charges after ECISD says he made a threat to his school Wednesday. Staff at Jordan Elementary learned that the boy, whose identity is not being released because he is a minor, told others he was going to bring a gun to school.
Affidavit: Midland woman hits aunt with SUV while trying to avoid tow truck
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly ran over her aunt with her Jeep as she was trying to leave a parking lot and avoid a tow truck that was trying to take possession of the vehicle. Alexis Hutson, 29, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a […]
