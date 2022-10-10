Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Francisco supervisor who wants the Blue Angels banned complains about outside coverage of city politics
A San Francisco councilmember who suggested the Blue Angeles be banned from flying over city airspace is complaining about outside criticisms of the city.
California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
Gavin Newsom 'wants to be president.' Republican Brian Dahle just wants California voters to know his name
Polls show that it would take divine intervention for gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle to defeat Gov. Gavin Newsom in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1.
Prominent California politicians demand resignation of LA city council members who made racist remarks
Both Padilla and Lieu want all three members to resign.
Top Democratic women call out California senator for downplaying unwanted hugging
Chino Sen. Connie Leyva was angered by comments Sen. Bob Hertzberg made about unwanted hugging allegations during his Los Angeles County supervisor campaign.
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
Oil company fires back at Gov. Newsom over gas prices accusation
Valero Energy Corp. has released a statement responding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s accusations that oil companies are “fleecing” California drivers with disproportionately rising gas prices that cannot be explained. The average gas price in California was $6.30 per gallon as of Oct. 10, while the national average was $3.19. Experts have blamed the discrepancy on oil […]
Column: Prop. 29 would stiffen requirements for California dialysis clinics. It's also political extortion
A union has been trying unsuccessfully for years to organize workers at the largest dialysis companies, DaVita and Fresenius, columnist George Skelton writes.
These California cities aren’t driver friendly, according to WalletHub study
With a seemingly never-ending rush hour, congestion and high gas prices, driving in California can be an extremely stressful task. WalletHub, a personal finance website, determined which cities were the most driver-friendly, and it’s no surprise that some cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated 100 of the largest cities in the […]
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had sharp questions for lawyers defending California's "bacon law."
Gas prices keep falling in Los Angeles and California — and they could continue to drop
The L.A. area's average price of gas falls about 4 cents to $6.36 a gallon, after record highs last week. Prices across the state also dipped.
Washington Examiner
California's green bureaucracy gets the verbal smackdown it deserves
No one has ever gone broke betting that Democrats will return to the same old dopey talking points about big corporations causing all the world's evils. They are forced to go back to this well quite often because so many of the world's problems are, in fact, caused by Democratic policy choices.
SFGate
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s order
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, 60, in a Fresno Court and waiting for the AG’s response, if he’ll be released after 43 years in prison.(The Fresno Bee) Almost two weeks ago, a California judge ordered the state of California and the Attorney General’s Office to show cause why the murder conviction, and the inmate who has served 43 years of a life sentence, should not be overturned and therefore released.
CBS News
Pres. Biden visiting California next week
The president will be in California Wednesday-Friday. It's unknown why he's visiting, but the White House says those details will be coming soon.
Gizmodo
Super-Dry California Is Set to Approve a $140 Million Water Desalination Plant
California regulators are likely to approve a new water desalination plant today as state officials look for solutions to ongoing water shortages, as the state struggles through its worst drought in over 1,000 years. The California Coastal Commission is set to vote on the $140 million proposed desalination plant that...
State adds $300 million to plan to move train tracks off bluffs
Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar.
SFGate
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
