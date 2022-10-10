Read full article on original website
Urban Meyer Reveals His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
Tennessee will host its biggest game of the season when facing Alabama this Saturday afternoon. During On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer broke down the pivotal SEC showdown. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach believes the Volunteers can hand the Crimson Tide their first...
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
Look: Alabama Football Star Posts A Cryptic Message
Alabama DB Eli Ricks posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story ahead of this weekend's game vs. Tennessee after limited playing time since transferring from LSU. In his story, Ricks shared a photo of himself in a Tigers uniform soundtracked by the song "Test & Recognise" by Seekae. With the lyrics:
Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach
One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the...
Clemson loses a football commitment
One of the prospects in the 2023 recruiting class who was verbally committed to Clemson has withdrawn his pledge from the Tigers. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star (...)
Georgia commit makes big jump in latest Top247 rankings
247Sports' Football Recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins breaks down Georgia TE commit and 4-star TE Lawson Luckie and his big jump in the newest Class of 2023 rankings.
4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans
Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
Josh Heupel updates the availability of Jaylen McCollough, Cedric Tillman
Head coach Josh Heupel was non-committal when discussing the respective statuses of Jaylen McCollough and Cedric Tillman ahead of the tilt with Alabama this weekend. Tillman has been rehabbing an ankle injury since before the matchup with Florida and recently had a “tightrope” procedure to get him back on the field sooner. Heupel didn’t say much either way when asked whether the wide receiver would be on the field.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7
With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury
If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
ESPN ranks the 15 remaining undefeated team in college football
We’re halfway through the college football season, with the majority of teams having six games completed. In what’s been a chaotic slate on a weekly basis and just 15 programs remain with an undefeated record. ESPN decided to rank the 15 remaining undefeated teams in college football, with...
Greg McElroy shares interesting info on Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule was fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers on Monday, leading to a lot of speculation regarding his next move. Most believe Rhule will make his way back to the college game, but that may not happen quickly. ESPN’s Greg McElroy said he had heard that Rhule would...
Ohio State commits Will Smith, Arvell Reese make huge jumps into updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 20 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Texas A&M football cancels practice after bomb threat evacuation
Texas A&M football’s Thursday practice was canceled as Kyle Field and the Bight football complex were evacuated because of a bomb threat. Thursday was supposed to be a low-key day for the Texas A&M football program on their bye week. Instead, the Aggies got a scare when a bomb...
Florida DB target moves official visit up, locks in commitment date
Defensive back Bryce Thornton will make his college decision on Thursday, and the Florida Gators are one of two finalists along with Alabama for the Peach State recruit. Florida’s already picked up a pair of crystal ball predictions from the experts at 247Sports, and the Gators received some more good news leading up to decision day. Thornton is moving his official visit up a week to see UF play LSU this weekend, according to a report from Swamp247.
SEC Basketball: Ranking of top 20 impact transfers for 2022-23 season
In 2022, college basketball is dramatically different than it was in 2012. College sports as a whole have undergone seismic changes and one of those is the freedom of player movement. With over 1,000 players transferring this off-season, it can be difficult to keep up with which players are where and who on your favorite team will become a household name without ever hearing of them before the season.
