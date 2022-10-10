ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
The Spun

Look: Alabama Football Star Posts A Cryptic Message

Alabama DB Eli Ricks posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story ahead of this weekend's game vs. Tennessee after limited playing time since transferring from LSU. In his story, Ricks shared a photo of himself in a Tigers uniform soundtracked by the song "Test & Recognise" by Seekae. With the lyrics:
On3.com

4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans

Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
On3.com

Josh Heupel updates the availability of Jaylen McCollough, Cedric Tillman

Head coach Josh Heupel was non-committal when discussing the respective statuses of Jaylen McCollough and Cedric Tillman ahead of the tilt with Alabama this weekend. Tillman has been rehabbing an ankle injury since before the matchup with Florida and recently had a “tightrope” procedure to get him back on the field sooner. Heupel didn’t say much either way when asked whether the wide receiver would be on the field.
On3.com

CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7

With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
thecomeback.com

College football reveals Stetson Bennett shoulder injury

If you noticed that the Georgia Bulldogs‘ offense has been a bit off this season, you not alone. Although the Dawgs had no problem handling Auburn this past Saturday, a week before they struggled against the Missouri Tigers, winning in the closing minutes of that game, 24-20. But one...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida DB target moves official visit up, locks in commitment date

Defensive back Bryce Thornton will make his college decision on Thursday, and the Florida Gators are one of two finalists along with Alabama for the Peach State recruit. Florida’s already picked up a pair of crystal ball predictions from the experts at 247Sports, and the Gators received some more good news leading up to decision day. Thornton is moving his official visit up a week to see UF play LSU this weekend, according to a report from Swamp247.
FanSided

SEC Basketball: Ranking of top 20 impact transfers for 2022-23 season

In 2022, college basketball is dramatically different than it was in 2012. College sports as a whole have undergone seismic changes and one of those is the freedom of player movement. With over 1,000 players transferring this off-season, it can be difficult to keep up with which players are where and who on your favorite team will become a household name without ever hearing of them before the season.
