ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Antler alert: Illinois deer crashes 4th worst in the US, insurer says

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJg2u_0iTmFaBZ00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more hunters hit the woods, more deer are running into Stateline roads.

That means with the start of the 2022 Illinois bowhunting season, deer-versus-car collisions are starting to see an uptick.

Tina Johnson, owner of Alpine Body Shop in Rockford, said she’s already seen a handful of cars that have collided with deer since the hunting season began Oct. 1.

Most of the cracked-up cars Johnson has seen so far have had frontend damage that can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 to fix. But she said it doesn’t take much for that cost to go up.

Driver killed in South Beloit racetrack crash

“Especially if it hits the bumper sensor area,” Johnson said. “The sensors and possibly the airbags will go off. If the airbag system deploys, that can be anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000.”

Johnson said when Illinois hunters are in the woods, local collision shops will each see an average of about 10 cars that hit deer during the three-month season.

Rockford State Farm Insurance Agent Brian Boyer insures about 5,000 Stateline drivers and processes about 300 deer-related claims each year. He said most of the accidents happen on the outskirts of the city, when deer are active during peak hunting times.

“Early morning and dusk is when they’re running,” Boyer said. “We do have a lot of deer north of town and certainly west. They’re not as many east but south, going down Route 2, we get deer running around there. Deer season spooks them, and they’re out there looking for food.”

According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims. The company says that between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, Illinois drivers submitted a total of 21,891 claims, and that most of those claims involved deer.

State Farm says drivers are most likely to collide with whitetails in October, November, and December. The state’s hunting seasons begin Oct. 1 and run through Jan, 15.

Boyer said the best way to avoid a crash is to slow down on country roads, especially during early morning commutes and at dusk. He also recommends the use of “deer whistles” to reduce the number of crashes.

Deer whistles are small plastic devices that stick to a car’s bumper. They create a high-pitched hiss only deer can hear when wind passes through them. The sound deters deer from jumping into traffic.

Stores sell deer whistles for about $10, a small price, Boyer says, to avoid a totaled vehicle or potential injuries.

“If you hit a big buck, it can take out a whole front end,” he said.

Other tips to avoid crashes include driving with high beams on at night and being on the lookout in common deer crossing zones.

Drivers should also avoid swerving to miss deer, Boyer said. Instead, he says braking firmly while staying on the road is the safest way to avoid a serious crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN News

Illinois charges extra $100 for electric vehicle license plate renewal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Electric vehicle (EV) license plate renewal fees for owners in Illinois cost $251 a year, $100 more than a standard internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. In 2019, the state legislature approved a $45 billion transportation bill that doubled the state gas tax to help pay for improvements to infrastructure. But since […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. Rockford Police announced the department won a Sustained Traffic Rnforcement Program (STEP) grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The STEP grant focuses money on high-visibility law enforcement and strategies aimed at preventing car crashes. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Women May Label You a D-Bag Driving This Specific Car

What does the type of vehicle that you drive say about what kind of person you are?. According to an article from Men's Health, if you drive a Honda then you likely work in the education or healthcare field. Driving a Lexus means you're over 65 years old and work as a banker. And driving a Ford means you have a dog and work in construction.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Former Rockford officer Eric Thurmond dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond has died at 29. Thurmond was living in Nashville, Tennesee. The Davidson County Coroner confirmed his death. A cause of death is pending. Thurmond became a visible figure within the Rockford Police Department as part of the ROCK House program, started in 2017, which placed […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Driver killed in Illinois racetrack crash

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 69-year-old racecar driver was killed Sunday in a crash at the Blackhawk Farms Raceway. According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Charles Mack was involved in a crash in which his vehicle left the track and struck a tree. He was taken from the scene, at 15538 Prairie Road, to […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Boyer
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian. JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation. Officers Sanovich...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Accidents Happen#Alpine Body Shop
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances At Accident In Machesney Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Riverview Ice House undergoing $8M renovation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Riverview Ice House is just a few months from reopening with a completely new look. On Thursday, crews poured the concrete floor for the main ice rink. Last spring, the $8 million renovation project got underway. Originally, the plan was to close the aging Madison Street facility and move operations […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm warning McHenry CO until 1PM CDT

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago. ____________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy