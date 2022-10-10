Read full article on original website
UW Center On Aging And Partners Offer Blood Pressure Kits For Check Out
Self-measured blood pressure monitoring kits are now available for checkout at the Albany County Public Library, thanks to a collaborative pilot project among the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA), the Wyoming Department of Health’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program and the Albany County Public Library. The...
Community Connection: Pumpkin Dunkin At The Rec Center
Wendy Clubb, Aquatics Director for the Laramie Rec Center, stopped by our studio Thu. Oct 13th to talk about the Pumpkin Dunkin’ coming up October 21st starting at 5 pm at 920 Boulder Drive. For more info, listen to the interview below and check out this link.
Cam Stone Named To Paul Hornung Award Weekly honor Roll for Performance Vs NM
Award Honors the Most Versatile Player in Major College Football. Laramie, Wyo. (Oct. 11, 2022) – University of Wyoming sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has been named to this week’s Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll by the Louisville Sports Commission. The award honors the most versatile player in major college football. The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is in its 13th year and is being Presented by Texas Roadhouse for the 12th consecutive season. This is the first time Stone has been named to the Hornung Award’s weekly Honor Roll.
