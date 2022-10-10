Award Honors the Most Versatile Player in Major College Football. Laramie, Wyo. (Oct. 11, 2022) – University of Wyoming sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has been named to this week’s Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll by the Louisville Sports Commission. The award honors the most versatile player in major college football. The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse is in its 13th year and is being Presented by Texas Roadhouse for the 12th consecutive season. This is the first time Stone has been named to the Hornung Award’s weekly Honor Roll.

