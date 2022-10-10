ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakotans are split on abortion but majority support exceptions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fall of Roe v. Wade over the summer has made abortion an unexpected factor in the 2022 midterm elections. While the issue isn’t directly on the ballot for South Dakota voters, the South Dakota State University poll still asked voters about the topic now that a trigger ban on abortion is in effect in South Dakota. Director of the SDSU Poll, David Wiltse, was not surprised by the results.
South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University doesn’t clear up where voters stand on two major issues – Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana. While a majority of South Dakotans (53 percent according to SDSU) support expanding Medicaid, there is a sizeable...
South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class...
Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
WalletHub: South Dakota among the least politically engaged states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a WalletHub study, South Dakota is among the states with the least political engagement in the nation. A record 155 million Americans voted in 2020, however that number still only accounts for 66.8% of eligible voters. Since then, there has been a decline in voter turnout.
In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Dakota

If you live in South Dakota and you also happen to love seafood then here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Dakota that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious seafood.
Backup help for 911 system in South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The group that oversees South Dakota’s system for handling emergency phone calls and text messages is again considering whether to invest in a backup system. The state 911 Coordination Board on Wednesday discussed the possible purchase of one from INdigital Telecom. The purpose would...
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
Strong winds have once again returned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
A wild visit for some SDDOT workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota Department of Transportation maintenance workers got a four-legged visitor this week in the western part of the state. The SDDOT said Clayton Fosheim and Kathy Brown were visited by a mule deer who was interested in their weed-eating activities along Highway 44.
Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
What questions do you have on Initiated Measure 27?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In four weeks, South Dakota voters will head to the polls to decide if the state should allow recreational marijuana for people older than 21. Before you vote, we want to help you get to know the issue. On this week’s inside KELOLAND, we’ll...
