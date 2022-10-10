ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yPmR_0iTmEtbV00

The Raiders had the ball with less than 2 minutes to play in Monday night’s game, and the Chiefs leading by 1.

Would Las Vegas be able to move into field-goal range? Nope. A pair of Raiders receivers collided on a fourth-down play and Derek Carr’s pass fell to the turf with 41 seconds left, as the Chiefs won 30-29 in a battle between the AFC West rivals.

Two-point decisions

The Chiefs rolled the dice but came up short on a 2-point conversion, then made sure the Raiders did too during Monday’s game.

After Travis Kelce caught a 1-yard touchdown pass, his fourth of the night, the Chiefs went for 2 but weren’t successful. Still, that gave the Chiefs a 30-23 lead.

The Raiders struck back as Davante Adams caught a 48-yard pass over two Chiefs defenders. Rather than tie the game, Las Vegas went for two and running back Josh Jacobs was stopped at the goal line.

That led the Chiefs maintain their one-point lead.

Mahomes to Kelce, Part III

After trailing by 17 points in the first half of Monday night’s game against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs took their first lead late in the third quarter.

Tight end Travis Kelce caught an 8-yard touchdown pass, making several Raiders defensive players miss along the way, and gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead. This was the third touchdown reception of the night for Kelce.

It was a 24-20 score heading to the fourth quarter.

Mahomes to Kelce, Part II

It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for Chiefs fans in Monday night’s game against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a matter of seconds the mood changed late in the second quarter when Chris Jones’ strip sack/fumble recovery was nullified by a penalty .

Cheers turned to boos quickly from Chiefs Kingdom.

Given new life, the Raiders got a 50-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson that pushed their lead to 20-7 with 17 seconds to play in the half.

That was all the Chiefs needed as kicker Matthew Wright made a 59-yard field goal capped a short drive.

The Chiefs then took the opening kick of the second half and moved 75 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown that made it 20-17.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Arrowhead Stadium was rocking after that touchdown.

Mahomes to Kelce, Part I

The Mahoems-to-Kelce connection delivered for the Chiefs again and again, and the duo came through again in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

After Daniel Carlson’s 53-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 17-0 lead, the Chiefs drove 75 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown.

Jerrick McKinnon’s gritty 25-yard run was the key play and seemed to rev up the Chiefs.

Mahomes completed a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire that put the ball on the Raiders’ 1-yard line. On the next play, Mahomes found Kelce for a touchdown that made it a 17-7 game in the second quarter.

Penalty problems

A pair of pass-interference calls helped the Raiders drive 69 yards for a touchdown and take a 14-0 lead in the second quarter of Monday night’s game.

After Matthew Wright’s 41-yard field goal attempt was wide right, the Raiders moved the ball with the help of a 25-yard pass interference penalty on the Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton and a 23-yard interference call on Jaylen Watson that put the ball on the 1-yard line.

First points

Las Vegas rolled the dice in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and hit the jackpot.

The Raiders went for it on fourth-and-1 from their 42-yard line, and the Chiefs were caught expecting a run. Instead, Derek Carr threw a bomb to Davante Adams for a 58-yard touchdown.

That was the game’s first points as the Raiders grabbed a 7-0 lead with 8:27 to play in the opening period.

Protest planned

Native American leaders planned to protest on Monday outside Arrowhead Stadium in an effort to get the Kansas City Chiefs to change the team’s name.

The Chiefs released a statement, which you can read here .

Aikman-Mahomes connection?

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman will be on the call for the Chiefs-Raiders “Monday Night Football” game on ESPN (and KCTV-5 in KC), working alongside Joe Buck.

Aikman had his feathers ruffled in 2019 when a Twitter user compared his first 20 games in the NFL to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles,” Aikman tweeted.

Mahomes did just that five months later when he won his first Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs by beating the 49ers. Given that history, things get a bit awkward on Monday night.

Mahomes is currently tied with former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green with 162 career touchdown passes. Should Mahomes throw for four touchdowns on Monday, he will pass the following players on the all-time list:

  • Green (162)
  • Daryle Lamonica (164)
  • Jim Plunkett (164)
  • Troy Aikman (165)

Yep, that’s Aikman.

Arrowhead Pride contributor Dakota Watson was the first to notice what could be an interesting twist to Monday night’s game.

Alex Smith at Arrowhead

The Chiefs tweeted a pre-game video that showed former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith arriving at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Smith is now an NFL analyst with ESPN.

Game referee

They referee who worked during the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV has been assigned to the “Monday Night Football” game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Football Zebras said it’s Carl Cheffers , who is in his 23rd season as an NFL official, including the last 15 as a referee.

Cheffers worked a pair of regular-season games at Arrowhead Stadium a year ago: the Chiefs’ 22-9 win over the Broncos and KC’s 38-20 loss to the Bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0GBN_0iTmEtbV00
A Kansas City Chiefs fan and a Las Vegas Raiders fan pose for a photo during a game last season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Alex Smith
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Chiefs#Unstoppable#Yahoo Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy