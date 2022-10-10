ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Doggone Good Deed: Maryland Animal Services Provide Relief For Florida Shelters After Hurricane

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLx1W_0iTmErq300
Cats and dogs are being shipped to Maryland following the impact of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Photo Credit: Zak Failla

Good Samaritans in Maryland are coming to the aid of animal shelters that were flooded out by the impact of Hurricane Ian.

The Office of Animal Services’ Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) has welcomed dogs and cats from Florida to help alleviate the stress shelters in Florida are facing in the aftermath of the massive storm.

The animals were transported north from Florida on Thursday, Oct. 6, and many are now available for adaptation at MCASAC on Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood as of Monday, Oct. 10.

In total, 10 cats and three dogs are now available to find a forever home after taking the trek from the Humane Society of Pinellas, which acted as a transport hub for dogs and cats to move out of Florida in the wake of the hurricane to create more room in local shelters for displaced pets.

“As a Best Friends Network Partner, the Office of Animal Services (OAS) received a request for aid,” officials said. “Working together with the Best Friends Emergency Response team, OAS was able to accept 10 cats and three dogs from Animals from the transport originally came from multiple Florida shelters, but primarily from Manatee County Animal Services.”

Following the storm, the cats and dogs were given time to relax and recuperate from their journey before being evaluated both medically and behaviorally before they could be adopted.

In a statement, officials said that "through adoptions, education, outreach, and more, MCASAC serves as a critical community resource to promote and advocate for responsible pet care.

"MCASAC “provides high-standard sheltering and care to the homeless, abused, and neglected animals and ensures the safety and welfare of the County’s residents" as the county’s only open-admission, municipal shelter.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
mymcmedia.org

County Shelter Takes in Animals Displaced by Hurricane Ian

Ten cats and three dogs from Florida arrived at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) on Oct. 6 and are now available for adoption. Montgomery County’s Office of Animal Services took in the animals to provide relief for shelters in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Dog-Gone Good Job: Accelerant Detection K-9 Billie Retires After Nearly 100K Alerts

A beloved K9 unit who dedicated his life to serving her Maryland community is officially retiring, announces authorities. Accelerant Detection Canine "Billie" will retire after serving nearly eight-and-half years of dedicated service to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, says State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Derwood, MD
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Government
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip

BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.  
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Hurricanes#Dog#Deed#Mcasac#Oas
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight

Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Fire Training Exercise Causes Smoky Situation Over BWI Airport

There was smoke and fire at the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday afternoon, though there was no cause for concern for Maryland residents. Members of the BWI Fire Rescue team got their hands dirty on Thursday, Oct. 13, as they conducted training exercises at the airport in case of a potential emergency in the future.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Pets
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
380K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy