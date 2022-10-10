Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Zoo: New animals welcomed to family
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo has added three female scimitar-horned oryx and a group of six black-tailed prairie dogs to the Milwaukee County Zoo family. The oryx family are from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. They are one of five species of oryx, a type of antelope. Two of the three oryx are half-sisters named Moza and Zahara. They’re young and still growing at just 1-year-old. The third, Babe, is 6 years old. Their new home is in the former elephant yard, where they’ve settled in with very healthy appetites.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
blackchronicle.com
Milwaukee, Wisconsin tornado warnings
Power outages and harm have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after extreme storms moved throughout the world on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas together with Milwaukee County. >> Check the most recent climate alerts issued in your space As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that greater than 21,000 clients are with out energy, together with about 9,000 in Milwaukee County. >> Check energy outage updates right here. 1:14 p.m. All tornado warnings have expired. The extreme climate menace is over for southeast Wisconsin. 1:07 p.m. A automobile crash has been reported close to Highway 45 and Silver Spring. 1 p.m. – A tornado warning stays in impact till 1:15 p.m. for jap Kenosha County. Racine County is within the clear. 12:50 p.m. – A tornado warning for Milwaukee County has expired. 12:06 p.m. – A tornado was confirmed in Waukesha County as warnings had been issued for the world. Stay with WISN for the most recent.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s proud papa tiger, Jona, gets new living area | By David Fechter
West Bend, WI – After recently siring four adorable tiger cubs, Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s papa Jona is ready for his new home and life of leisure. There are almost two acres with an 8-foot-deep spring-fed pond for Jona to take a swim on a hot summer day, shade trees, and rock formations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
milwaukeeindependent.com
Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure
After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
RELATED PEOPLE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Sendik’s grocery store debuts near Milwaukee
Sendik's Food Markets will open its 18th location, in the Milwaukee suburb of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, transforming the former K-Mart into a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that not only features grocery essentials but an in-store garden, the grocer said Thursday. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very...
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outage cancels Waukesha County fundraiser
In Waukesha County, a power outage forced the cancelation of a 400-person fundraiser. We Energies showed more than 20,000 outages at one time.
Milwaukee man finds 1,600 walnuts under the hood of a car
Adam Nye, a Milwaukee resident, found more than 1,500 walnuts stashed under the hood of his nephew's car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
WISN
'Completely destroyed': West Allis residents clean up after severe storms
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A midday line of storms across southeastern Wisconsin downed trees and left thousands without power. A tornado was spotted in West Allis, where residents faced a large clean-up job. "All kinds of trees falling in different directions," said Patrick Hume. From 106th Street and Becher...
WISN
West Allis tornado caught on security camera
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiproud.com
Netflix show ‘Dahmer’ brings unwanted attention to Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. “I knew this...
spectrumnews1.com
Inmoxicated takes alcohol out of bar experience
RACINE, Wis. — Inmoxicated is a bar in Racine that prides itself on bringing a no regret nightlife for people wanting to make a change. Jeff Guston is one of the bartenders. “This one is called an island tattoo, so it’s a rum-based drink with orange and pineapple,” said Guston as he prepared the drink.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
Comments / 0