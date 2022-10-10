ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: New animals welcomed to family

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo has added three female scimitar-horned oryx and a group of six black-tailed prairie dogs to the Milwaukee County Zoo family. The oryx family are from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. They are one of five species of oryx, a type of antelope. Two of the three oryx are half-sisters named Moza and Zahara. They’re young and still growing at just 1-year-old. The third, Babe, is 6 years old. Their new home is in the former elephant yard, where they’ve settled in with very healthy appetites.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
blackchronicle.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin tornado warnings

Power outages and harm have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after extreme storms moved throughout the world on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas together with Milwaukee County. >> Check the most recent climate alerts issued in your space As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that greater than 21,000 clients are with out energy, together with about 9,000 in Milwaukee County. >> Check energy outage updates right here. 1:14 p.m. All tornado warnings have expired. The extreme climate menace is over for southeast Wisconsin. 1:07 p.m. A automobile crash has been reported close to Highway 45 and Silver Spring. 1 p.m. – A tornado warning stays in impact till 1:15 p.m. for jap Kenosha County. Racine County is within the clear. 12:50 p.m. – A tornado warning for Milwaukee County has expired. 12:06 p.m. – A tornado was confirmed in Waukesha County as warnings had been issued for the world. Stay with WISN for the most recent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
State
Iowa State
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Wauwatosa, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure

After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park

A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Person
Betty White
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Sendik’s grocery store debuts near Milwaukee

Sendik's Food Markets will open its 18th location, in the Milwaukee suburb of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, transforming the former K-Mart into a 60,000-square-foot grocery store that not only features grocery essentials but an in-store garden, the grocer said Thursday. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing area. We are very...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

West Allis tornado caught on security camera

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wiproud.com

Netflix show ‘Dahmer’ brings unwanted attention to Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. “I knew this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Inmoxicated takes alcohol out of bar experience

RACINE, Wis. — Inmoxicated is a bar in Racine that prides itself on bringing a no regret nightlife for people wanting to make a change. Jeff Guston is one of the bartenders. “This one is called an island tattoo, so it’s a rum-based drink with orange and pineapple,” said Guston as he prepared the drink.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield cat hoarding, 73 need new homes

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Seventy-three cats were rescued from a Brookfield hoarding situation, and they're now in need of new homes. There are cats pretty much everywhere you look at the Elmbrook Humane Society, including in the executive director's office, where Winnifred likes to hang out. "We’re not used to having...
BROOKFIELD, WI

