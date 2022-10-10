ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton celebrates second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCWwe_0iTmE3EK00

Newton celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day for the second annual year since the city changed the name of the holiday.

Residents gathered to honor Native American people, history and culture.

In 2020, city councilors began to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in place of Columbus Day.

“We are to amplify indigenous nations and different cultures and different cultural presenters,” said Darlene Flores. “We’re here to bring diversity to the city of Newton.”

The decision to rename the holiday was prompted in part by Indigenous people and other activists pushing back against the notion that Christopher Columbus “discovered” America.

