ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Trick or Treating Safety Tips

By Trina Catteson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7XQI_0iTmDqzX00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Halloween is just around the corner. It is one of the most exciting holidays for children and adults. Dressing up as your favorite characters is fun, and of course, free candy is great too! But safety does need to come first, even during Holidays.

You and your family can have a great night of trick or treating just by following a few of these safety precautions. When trick or treating, make sure children are walking safely to each house. Running can increase the risk for injury. It is also important to look both ways before crossing the street and keeping an eye out for moving traffic.

While parents might be aware of checking out their kids candy before consumption, there is something parents should keep a special eye out for. Rainbow fentanyl is increasing in popularity and has recently been found in New York State. The pills are often brightly colored and shaped similarly to the candy, Smarties.

Bill Schrom, the Chemung County Sheriff says if anyone thinks they have received anything they shouldn’t have on Halloween, call the police.

“Certainly, always be cautious about where you go,” Schrom said. “When you get back, make sure you check for suspicious types of candy or any other items they may have collected.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morgan Messenger

Bath Halloween celebrations set

The Zombie Walk, where people dress up in costumes and walk throughout the Town of Bath, is sponsored bythe Morgan County Partnership and will be held this year on Saturday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Bath Mayor Scott Merki. Halloween is always celebrated on October 31,...
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

What to do with all all your Fall leaves

ELMIRA, WETM – Which city you reside in dictates when and how you’re expected to dispose of all your fall leaves, or if you’re on your own in taking care of the excess green waste. If you’re one of the lucky ones with the convenient luxury that comes with this time of year in cities […]
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Fire Department to hold open house Friday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — This week celebrates the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, and with that, the Horseheads Fire Department is inviting the community to join them for an open house this Friday. The open house will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is in coordination with the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Society
City
Chemung, NY
City
Elmira, NY
chronicle-express.com

Penn Yan Goes Pink for First Friday

Downtown Penn Yan has a special celebration the first Friday of every month. Select businesses with red balloons stay open until 8 p.m. as people eat, drink shop and relax as they enjoy the charming downtown atmosphere and all it has to offer. October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, downtown Penn Yan went pink for First Friday! Restaurants offered “pink” specials and donated proceeds to the cause.
PENN YAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Real Men Wear Pink telethon a success

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Real Men Wear Pink campaign hit WETM with great success. Wednesday night, 18 Sports and WETM held a special telethon to help in the fight against breast cancer. While teaming up with the American Cancer Society of The Southern Tier, 18 Sports was able to help generate interest and provided […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Lifehacks#Treating Safety Tips#Nexstar Media Inc
96.1 The Eagle

NY Forest Rangers Use Rope Rescue to Save 3 Hikers on a Waterfall

When it comes to saving a person in distress, DEC Forest Rangers will pull all strings to get someone home safely. This time literally. Rangers were recently contacted by 911 Dispatch in Ontario County for three hikers stranded on a trail. Not only were they stuck, but they were in the Parish Conklin Gully. It wouldn't be an easy task, but that didn't stop the DEC.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Elmira this Morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsChannel 36

Elmira House Fire Sends Homeowner to Hospital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person is in the hospital after a house fire broke out in a residence on Hampton Road this morning. Firefighters got the call at 10:56 a.m. and responded within a few minutes according to Southport Fire Department Chief James Allington. "The homeowner was here, he...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Shiasia Hill

Shiasia Hill is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Hill has a warrant out for her arrest. Hill is charged with grand larceny. Hill is 28 years old. Hill has black hair and brown eyes. His is 5’2″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: October 3 to 9

During the week of Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, the Owego Police Department had 97 service calls, 6 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. An investigation into a theft on Spencer Avenue led to the arrest of a Tioga man. Shane M. Hildebrandt was...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy