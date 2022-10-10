ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany State's Dionte Bonneau Earns SIAC Honor

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau, a junior from Banneker High School in Atlanta, earned Offensive Player of the Week honors from the SIAC. In Saturday’s game in Jacksonville, Bonneau completed 11 of 18 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Reginald Christian, Albany State University

Albany State quarterback Dionte Bonneau was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Football Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The junior from Atlanta finished 11-of-18 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Rams’ 56-7 victory over the Edward Waters Tigers last weekend.

ALBANY, GA
