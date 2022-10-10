Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them
Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
psychologytoday.com
New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control
Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
Psychiatric Times
Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals
Tell us how you stay healthy and beat burnout for a chance to be featured in our Wellbeing Checkup video series. Do you have a go-to method—or 2—for maintaining your mental and physical health? Psychiatric TimesTM wants to hear from you!. Contact us now to be featured in...
psychreg.org
5 Dangers of Ignoring Mental Health Problems
Mental health problems are often ignored or brushed off as not being a big deal. However, this can be extremely dangerous as it can lead to more severe mental health problems down the road. Here are some of the dangers of ignoring mental health problems and how to get help...
8 Best Cities That Promote Mental Health And Wellness
Additionally, Bellevue residents enjoy financial stability, good sleep and access to therapy.
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
TODAY.com
Anxiety screening for children should begin as early as age 8, task force advises
Pediatricians should screen children as young as 8 for anxiety and kids 12 and older for depression during routine well checks, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said Tuesday. The recommendation from the independent panel of experts applies to children who aren’t showing any signs or symptoms of a mental...
BBC
Mental health: campaign encourages creativity as an escape outlet
Young people are being encouraged to use creative outlets to help them cope with mental health issues. The mental health charity Mind found more than 50% of people in the South West use activities such as music and writing when struggling mentally. It has created four films to help change...
Ginger Zee on how she overcame the stigma of mental health to talk about suicide, therapy
When ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee thinks back to one of the "darkest points' of her struggle with mental health, she thinks of a photo of herself smiling. In the photo, Zee, now ABC News chief meteorologist, is smiling wide as she sits at the desk at her first on-air meteorologist job at a local TV station in Michigan.
psychologytoday.com
When Mental Health Problems and Societal Ills Interact
Mental illness can be devastating and cause people to behave in ways that don't align with their true characters. Kanye’s case is unique and damaging to the national discourse because he wields so much power and a large platform with his words. One way forward is to push back...
TODAY.com
New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'
Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
World Health Organization
World Mental Health Day is an opportunity for us to embrace our sense of community and normalize mental health
In 2022, WHO published its seminal mental health work, the World Mental Health Report. The Report provides a blueprint for governments, academics, health professionals, civil society and others with an ambition to support the world in transforming mental health. One of the pervasive issues the report covers is stigma. Stigma,...
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
World Mental Health Day: If you're feeling depressed or anxious, you're not alone
Shayla, a 22-year-old from Georgia, said she had days during the coronavirus pandemic when it was a struggle to get out of bed. The part-time college student said she was out of work for a time due to restaurants being closed during the lockdown, and in addition to the financial stress, struggled with not being able to see friends and socialize.
MedicalXpress
Understanding mental health and mental illness
Mental health is the overall wellness of how you think, regulate your feelings and behave. A mental disorder may be present when patterns or changes in thinking, feeling or behaving cause distress or disrupt a person's ability to function. Cultural norms and social expectations also play a role in defining...
Stereotypes About Schizophrenia from a Schizophrenic
The way that I should start this article is to tell you that by the power of love, faith and determination I can make anything happen in my life. That would be such a nice way to talk about all of this, right? The thing is, I am not here to sugarcoat mental health, I am not a psychiatrist who has never been diagnosed with this or a family member who thinks that they know everything about it because they lived through it. My job is not to make you feel better about living in a world with people with mental health problems because when you hear schizophrenia, you hear mass shooter, homeless, addict and every other stereotype that you see portrayed in media and on the news.
wdfxfox34.com
How to Make a Relapse Prevention Plan for Long-Term Recovery
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxne.com/relapse-prevention-plan-for-long-term-recovery/. People can stay in recovery for longer at lower relapse rates if they have a relapse prevention plan. A relapse prevention plan is a strategy for identifying and reducing the risks associated with relapse. Through relapse prevention strategies, you can reduce the chance of slipping back into old patterns of substance use, but you might be especially at risk of a relapse event within the first year of established recovery. Learn how relapse is part of the recovery process, and see what you can do to make a relapse prevention plan for long-term recovery.
