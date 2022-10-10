The way that I should start this article is to tell you that by the power of love, faith and determination I can make anything happen in my life. That would be such a nice way to talk about all of this, right? The thing is, I am not here to sugarcoat mental health, I am not a psychiatrist who has never been diagnosed with this or a family member who thinks that they know everything about it because they lived through it. My job is not to make you feel better about living in a world with people with mental health problems because when you hear schizophrenia, you hear mass shooter, homeless, addict and every other stereotype that you see portrayed in media and on the news.

