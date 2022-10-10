ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Health Tips: Seven Levels Of Addiction And How To Understand Them

Did you know that addiction exists on a seven-level continuum? It can be difficult to understand, especially if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction. This blog post will break down each level of addiction and provide some tips for understanding and overcoming them. 1) The Initial Phase.
psychologytoday.com

New Theory of Everything in Mental Health: Fear of Loss of Control

Finding the explanation to psychological disorders may seem to be an insurmountable task. Using case studies, new research on mental health and psychological disorders suggests that fear of loss of control may be at their root. Finding your own power to overcome your fears of loss of control could help...
Psychiatric Times

Mental Health for Mental Health Professionals

Tell us how you stay healthy and beat burnout for a chance to be featured in our Wellbeing Checkup video series. Do you have a go-to method—or 2—for maintaining your mental and physical health? Psychiatric TimesTM wants to hear from you!. Contact us now to be featured in...
psychreg.org

5 Dangers of Ignoring Mental Health Problems

Mental health problems are often ignored or brushed off as not being a big deal. However, this can be extremely dangerous as it can lead to more severe mental health problems down the road. Here are some of the dangers of ignoring mental health problems and how to get help...
psychologytoday.com

The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
TODAY.com

Anxiety screening for children should begin as early as age 8, task force advises

Pediatricians should screen children as young as 8 for anxiety and kids 12 and older for depression during routine well checks, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said Tuesday. The recommendation from the independent panel of experts applies to children who aren’t showing any signs or symptoms of a mental...
BBC

Mental health: campaign encourages creativity as an escape outlet

Young people are being encouraged to use creative outlets to help them cope with mental health issues. The mental health charity Mind found more than 50% of people in the South West use activities such as music and writing when struggling mentally. It has created four films to help change...
psychologytoday.com

When Mental Health Problems and Societal Ills Interact

Mental illness can be devastating and cause people to behave in ways that don't align with their true characters. Kanye’s case is unique and damaging to the national discourse because he wields so much power and a large platform with his words. One way forward is to push back...
TODAY.com

New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'

Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
World Health Organization

World Mental Health Day is an opportunity for us to embrace our sense of community and normalize mental health

In 2022, WHO published its seminal mental health work, the World Mental Health Report. The Report provides a blueprint for governments, academics, health professionals, civil society and others with an ambition to support the world in transforming mental health. One of the pervasive issues the report covers is stigma. Stigma,...
Mental Health
Psych Centra

Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?

Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
MedicalXpress

Understanding mental health and mental illness

Mental health is the overall wellness of how you think, regulate your feelings and behave. A mental disorder may be present when patterns or changes in thinking, feeling or behaving cause distress or disrupt a person's ability to function. Cultural norms and social expectations also play a role in defining...
Brooke Lauren

Stereotypes About Schizophrenia from a Schizophrenic

The way that I should start this article is to tell you that by the power of love, faith and determination I can make anything happen in my life. That would be such a nice way to talk about all of this, right? The thing is, I am not here to sugarcoat mental health, I am not a psychiatrist who has never been diagnosed with this or a family member who thinks that they know everything about it because they lived through it. My job is not to make you feel better about living in a world with people with mental health problems because when you hear schizophrenia, you hear mass shooter, homeless, addict and every other stereotype that you see portrayed in media and on the news.
wdfxfox34.com

How to Make a Relapse Prevention Plan for Long-Term Recovery

Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxne.com/relapse-prevention-plan-for-long-term-recovery/. People can stay in recovery for longer at lower relapse rates if they have a relapse prevention plan. A relapse prevention plan is a strategy for identifying and reducing the risks associated with relapse. Through relapse prevention strategies, you can reduce the chance of slipping back into old patterns of substance use, but you might be especially at risk of a relapse event within the first year of established recovery. Learn how relapse is part of the recovery process, and see what you can do to make a relapse prevention plan for long-term recovery.
