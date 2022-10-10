ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners

By Aaron Chatman
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands.

After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to finish their chapter of life with the restaurant. BJoe and Kim Aull shared a statement on social media Monday afternoon, explaining why the restaurant is now up for sale.

The statement thanks their loyal staff and customers that have helped grow the business to what it is today. The full post from the owners can be read below:

“For Sale
Closing a chapter….
In 2006 we took a leap and purchased The Mill House Restaurant. We were eager and ready to give the restaurant TLC. Our approach was to work beside employees more so than above them. We feel having that mindset provided us with such a loyal staff over the years. Along with an amazing staff and wonderful customers, we grew our business over time.

After 16 years of owning and operating The Mill House Restaurant and Catering, we have decided it’s time to finish this chapter in our lives. At this time, our building will be for sale and we are open to selling it individually or together as a package with the restaurant. As of now, we will continue to operate as usual.

We are incredibly thankful for our amazing employees as well as our wonderful customers. We greatly appreciate our family and friends who have supported us over the years. While we will miss owning and operating The Mill House, we look forward to the future. We know this wonderful place, that has been a staple in Jasper for many years, will be great for someone new.

With much appreciation of your support, BJoe and Kim Aull”

