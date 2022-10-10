Read full article on original website
Topeka teen sentenced to life in prison for role in death of friend’s mom
A Topeka teenager has been sentenced for his role in the death of his friend's mother, who was killed in 2021.
Woman receives life sentence for 2021 murder in Southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two suspects of a 2021 homicide in Topeka was sentenced on Wednesday, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka, received her sentence for Murder at the Shawnee County Courthouse. On March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called...
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a second victim of the fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike in which three children perished. Amie Sweet, a close friend of Kylie Lunn’s mother, says in a GoFundMe that she started the fundraiser for Kylie, a 9-year-old and an only child who was killed in a fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka has been identified and new details about the incident have been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.
KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just...
Overland Park man sent to hospital after deputies find plane crash
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was sent to the hospital after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into a Miami Co. field. The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials received a 911 call that reported a plane had crashed near a local airport.
Grassroots nonprofit officially celebrates joining GTP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grassroots Topeka nonprofit celebrated joining the Greater Topeka Partnership with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On Thursday, GTP hosted a ribbon cutting for the nonprofit organization known as SENT Topeka. SENT, which stands for “Strengthening and Equipping Neighborhoods Together,” celebrated the union of the two organizations.
UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
Careless smoking blamed for early-morning mattress fire in west Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Careless smoking was being blamed for an early-morning fire that caused an estimated $1,500 damage to a house on the northwest side of Topeka. Crews were called around 7:45 a.m. Thursday to a two-story home at 321 N.W. Waite. Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander DeWayne Bouton...
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
Speakers gather at TPAC to provide support for managing stress, mental health
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you feel like you have been in a post-COVID slump, you’re not alone. Florence Crittenton Services hosted a conference on overcoming that very issue on Thursday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC). Featuring experts from mental health to business fields sharing their ideas and strategies to improve engagement for the individual.
KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
Kansas police fatally shoot suspect during carjacking attempt
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) – Topeka police say officers fatally shot a 33-year-old man who barricaded himself in a relative's home and then tried to carjack a woman early Thursday morning. Officers responded at around 1 a.m. to the report of a domestic violence incident at a home in the...
Cosentino family member makes 1st court appearance following Leawood arrest
The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Leawood man with two counts of aggravated battery following a disturbance on Sunday evening that ended with one man shot and another cut. Driving the news: Dante David Cosentino made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon via a video link...
Over 80 animals found in Emporia home, shelter steps in
EMPORIA (KSNT) — A hoarder house in Emporia with no sanitation or proper living conditions is taken over by cats and dogs. Everything from spiderwebs to maggots and feces cover the floors and walls of an Emporia home filled with animals. A call for help was made to the Emporia Animal Shelter, Street Cats Club, […]
Memorial services set for three young girls killed in Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the three children who were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike. Laila El Azri Ennassari, 9, Kylie Lunn, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all of Topeka were on their way to a Girl Scout event in Tonganoxie on Saturday, October 8 when the van they were all riding in was hit by a semi-truck. The driver and another 8-year-old girl were the only survivors in the vehicle. It has since been determined that the crash was caused by a U-turn made on the turnpike.
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
East Topeka day care holds ribbon cutting ceremony
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day care facility is celebrating going on seven years in business in East Topeka. The Greater Topeka Partnership held a ribbon cutting for Rise N Shine Child Care, located at 1919 SE Indiana. Owner Sherise Alston said her own need for day care pushed her...
One dead, three injured in fiery head-on crash in Lawrence
One person is dead and three are injured in a fiery crash in Douglas County late Wednesday night.
Dana Chandler released from Shawnee County Jail on bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler made bond and was released from Shawnee Co. Jail at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, jail officials told 13 NEWS. During a September 29 status hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios lowered Chandler’s bond to $350,000 cash or professional surety from the previous amount of $1 million.
