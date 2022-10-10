Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Murder Suspect May Be Living in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting, and she may be living in the St. Cloud area. Erica Shameka Roberts has been charged after investigators said she was involved in the shooting...
Charges: Minneapolis teen lured victim, recorded fatal assault
Murder charges filed against a Minneapolis teenager say she was asked by her boyfriend to lure a man to their home before he was killed, and recorded video of the fatal assault. Qurionna Kanera Young, 17, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Jaegger David, who...
Minnesota Teen Charged After Luring Victim Into Home, Filming Fatal Assault
The video was posted on the victim's Facebook account.
Search for Minnesota mother accused of abducting daughter to prevent vaccination
A search is underway for a New Hope mother who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, has an active warrant issued for her arrest as of Wednesday on two parental rights charges. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown at this time.
fox9.com
Minneapolis drug deal gone bad leads to murder charges
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 20-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man during a drug deal gone wrong in Minneapolis on Oct 6. Jacob Jon Lewis, 20, of St. Francis, was charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent in the death of 34-year-old Haywood Jones near the 2000 block of 30th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Police offer reward for information in arsons at historic Stevens House in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Park Police are asking for the public's help to make an arrest in a series of arsons at the historic John H. Stevens House at Minnehaha Park. The Stevens House, one of the first homes built by settlers in Minnesota and considered to be the "birthplace of Minneapolis", was set on fire three times between late August and early October. All three fires were set in the early morning hours.
Minneapolis police release disturbing video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley
MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer. The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive. Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Murder trial for Jawan Carroll in downtown Mpls. killings begins Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder trial begins Wednesday for a man accused of killing two people outside a Minneapolis nightclub last year.Jawan Carroll faces two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.In May last year, police say 10 people were shot in a fight outside Monarch nightclub in downtown. Two of them died, including a University of Saint Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.Carroll faces decades behind bars if convicted.
Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment
After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
Woman suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in Minneapolis break-in
A woman suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds after a man broke into her home and shot her on Monday in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police Department said the domestic-related incident happened at 2900 Oliver Ave. N. at about 10:19 a.m. Officers went to a home after people in the area reported hearing screams and a door being kicked in.
fox9.com
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
redlakenationnews.com
Brooklyn Center homeowner admits staging arson, blaming political left, receiving $61K from insurer
A Brooklyn Center man has admitted to staging an arson attack by the political left on his property two years ago, and then using the ruse to cheat his insurance company out of $61,000 and collect thousands more in donations. Denis V. Molla, 30, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District...
fox9.com
Twin Cities police working to build back trust 2 years after George Floyd’s murder
CRYSTAL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police from three suburban police departments vowed not to shy away from the tough topics at a community forum Wednesday evening. At the Crystal Community Center, police from Crystal, Robbinsdale and New Hope talked about the importance of building back trust following the murder of George Floyd.
fox9.com
Inside Operation Endeavor: How Minneapolis PD is working to fight crime
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 went along with Minneapolis police as they carried out Operation Endeavor, a crime-fighting effort that has faced some criticism as being too focused on the downtown area or being more of the same. But Operation Endeavor is pulling in additional resources from...
fox9.com
Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
740thefan.com
Search underway for New Hope woman accused of abducting her daughter
NEW HOPE, Minn. – A search is underway for a New Hope woman who is accused of abducting her daughter from her ex-husband to prevent her from getting vaccinated. Deanna Konz, 47, is wanted on charges of depriving parental rights. The whereabouts of Konz and her 9-year-old daughter are unknown.
fox9.com
Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
Charges: Woman took young daughter from ex-husband's custody to prevent vaccination
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a Twin Cities woman accused of taking her daughter from her ex-husband's custody to prevent her from being vaccinated.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Deanna Konz, of New Hope, is charged with two felony parental rights crimes. According to the criminal complaint, Konz's ex-husband told police that he was taking their 11-year-old daughter to a clinic to be vaccinated on Oct. 7.As he was being unloaded from a Metro Mobility vehicle due to complications from a stroke, he saw a "Honda Pilot near the front door," which is the same car Konz drives.His daughter then "entered the car as he was being unloaded … preventing him from intervening."Konz was previously charged with felony deprivation of parental rights for preventing her daughter from an earlier vaccination attempt, which was "in violation of a family court order." She was on conditional release and was prohibited from seeing her daughter.Police were able to contact Konz, who told them she was "trying to save her daughter's life." Law enforcement are currently searching for her and her child.If convicted, Konz could face up to four years in prison.
Man accused in bizarre kidnapping, hostage case has charges dismissed
Charges have been dismissed against a man who was accused of robbing, kidnapping and carjacking someone in a bizarrely reported incident at a Minneapolis gas station. Prosecutors have dropped all four charges against Desmond Graham, 31, who was originally accused of kidnapping, first-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree assault and financial transaction fraud.
