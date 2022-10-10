Read full article on original website
Related
suunews.net
SUU celebrates student diversity at World Expo Showcase
On Oct. 13, Southern Utah University’s International Student Ambassadors (ISA) program held a World Expo Showcase in the Student Center’s Living Room. The expo featured decorated tables spread around, each highlighting a different world region: Eastern Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Central/South America and Europe. The SUU Study Abroad program also had their own table.
suunews.net
Freedom to Choose Fundraiser features cast of ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’
On Oct. 15, Netflix’s “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” cast will gather together in support of the Freedom to Choose Fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Cedar City’s Courtyard Marriott. The fundraiser will raise money for Holding Out HELP, a program focused on providing “those from a polygamous culture the care, support and resources to become independent and self-sufficient.”
suunews.net
SUU Pride and Equality Club hosts walkout to strike out queerphobia in U.S. colleges
Southern Utah University’s Pride and Equality Club hosted one of over 100 walkouts across the United States to protest discrimination against LGBTQIA+ students in federally funded universities. The group met on the Upper Quad at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with flags and signs in hand to voice their...
cohaitungchi.com
SNOW CANYON STATE PARK PETROGLYPHS – St George, UT
Documenting this hike was a challenge that I enjoyed. I had to go out three different times before I finally found what I was looking for on this hike. The first trip took me (I would later find out) right past one of the slot canyons with some of the most significant petroglyphs. The second trip I found one of the petroglyph sites and stopped my search just short of finding the other three. The third trip I slipped my little baby girl in her sling and went out determined to find all of the petroglyphs and make a trail worth following! At last I conquered, and I’m proud to present my report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
890kdxu.com
Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.
ABC 4
Scout out the cutest fall clothing in Southern Utah
Enjoy St. George’s warm fall weather with the help of a cute outfit. Serenity Thurston and Audrey Rhea from Scout and Cloth. The shop started online but has grown to a brick and mortar and can be found in a historical building on Tabernacle. They carry very stylish clothes and are perfect if you’re looking to change up your wardrobe. Thurston and Rhea say you can also find books and other gift items among the racks. Check out the store and mention GTU for 20% off one item.
suunews.net
Keith Howells to present on lost Aztec gold at OES
The next installment of SUU Outdoors’ Outdoor Education Series will feature former SUU Outdoors Director Keith Howells and how he got on the History Channel searching for lost Aztec gold. The event is free to the public and will be held at Basecamp in the Student Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
890kdxu.com
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children at St. George Park
(St. George, UT). -- Bystanders are being credited with helping arrest a man who is accused of exposing himself to children. Thomas Dylan Gardner is accused of asking two young girls if they wanted to touch him while at Thunder Junction All Abilities Park in Tonaquint Park. The probable cause statement says two men followed the suspect and told authorities where he went after he left the area with the children. Gardner told police he was "just killing some time at the park." He is facing two class A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, but he has denied the allegations.
St. George CNA accused of stealing medications from assisted living center
A St. George nurse’s aide has been charged after being accused of stealing medications from the assisted living facility where she worked.
kjzz.com
Serial lewdness suspect arrested after exposing himself at multiple southern Utah parks
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he exposed himself to several minors in southern Utah. Thomas Dylan Gardner, 37, was booked into jail on two counts of lewdness involving a child on October 11. According to police documents, Gardner exposed himself to two juvenile...
890kdxu.com
One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George
(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family avoids disaster after rockfall hits car near Cedar City
A family is counting its blessings after encountering a damaging rockfall near Cedar City over the weekend.
kslnewsradio.com
Iron County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying three people
IRON COUNTY, Utah — In a Facebook post, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals. The three people caught on video are allegedly responsible for the destruction of public property. The sheriff’s office says the destruction occurred on Sept. 27, 2022, early in the morning.
ksl.com
Utah CNA stole patients' meds, replaced them with other pills, charges say
ST. GEORGE — A St. George woman working at an assisted living facility was charged Wednesday with pocketing medications intended for elderly residents and replacing them with other medications not prescribed to that person. Taylor Janae Salisbury, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with two counts of reckless...
Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' near Utah construction site
Police are investigating a man's death after his body was found by construction workers near St. George Monday morning.
890kdxu.com
BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified
(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
UPDATE: Police identify body found at Washington Co. construction site
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have reportedly identified the body that was found near a Washington County construction site on Monday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says that the body has been identified as 36-year-old Lewis Russel of Ivins, Utah. While the agency says that the truck found beside Russell’s body was “the […]
Five arrested in three drug busts in Iron County
Five have been arrested by Utah Highway Patrol after three drug busts within 24 hours in Iron County.
POLICE: Teen, woman busted in Washington Co. with over $2 million in Fentanyl
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men have been taken into custody after police say they were pulled over in Washington County carrying roughly $2 million dollars worth of suspected Fentanyl pills. Rigoberto Beltran Garibay, 19, of Mexico, along with Karen Yvonne Alverez, 39, of Colorado, are facing drug distribution charges in relation to this […]
Comments / 0