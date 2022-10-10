ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

SUU celebrates student diversity at World Expo Showcase

On Oct. 13, Southern Utah University’s International Student Ambassadors (ISA) program held a World Expo Showcase in the Student Center’s Living Room. The expo featured decorated tables spread around, each highlighting a different world region: Eastern Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Central/South America and Europe. The SUU Study Abroad program also had their own table.
Freedom to Choose Fundraiser features cast of ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’

On Oct. 15, Netflix’s “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” cast will gather together in support of the Freedom to Choose Fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Cedar City’s Courtyard Marriott. The fundraiser will raise money for Holding Out HELP, a program focused on providing “those from a polygamous culture the care, support and resources to become independent and self-sufficient.”
SNOW CANYON STATE PARK PETROGLYPHS – St George, UT

Documenting this hike was a challenge that I enjoyed. I had to go out three different times before I finally found what I was looking for on this hike. The first trip took me (I would later find out) right past one of the slot canyons with some of the most significant petroglyphs. The second trip I found one of the petroglyph sites and stopped my search just short of finding the other three. The third trip I slipped my little baby girl in her sling and went out determined to find all of the petroglyphs and make a trail worth following! At last I conquered, and I’m proud to present my report.
Fire Sparks at 55+ Community in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Fire Department reports an electrical fire that burned a garage inside the Vista Ridge Estates 55+ community off Dixie Downs Road Thursday night. The fire began around 8pm and may have been sparked by an electric bike that was charging side the garage. Firefighters from all over the city converged on the blaze. Crews were working through the night to mop up hotspots. People that were close to the fire were being checked for smoke inhalation.
Scout out the cutest fall clothing in Southern Utah

Enjoy St. George’s warm fall weather with the help of a cute outfit. Serenity Thurston and Audrey Rhea from Scout and Cloth. The shop started online but has grown to a brick and mortar and can be found in a historical building on Tabernacle. They carry very stylish clothes and are perfect if you’re looking to change up your wardrobe. Thurston and Rhea say you can also find books and other gift items among the racks. Check out the store and mention GTU for 20% off one item.
Keith Howells to present on lost Aztec gold at OES

The next installment of SUU Outdoors’ Outdoor Education Series will feature former SUU Outdoors Director Keith Howells and how he got on the History Channel searching for lost Aztec gold. The event is free to the public and will be held at Basecamp in the Student Center on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.
Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Children at St. George Park

(St. George, UT). -- Bystanders are being credited with helping arrest a man who is accused of exposing himself to children. Thomas Dylan Gardner is accused of asking two young girls if they wanted to touch him while at Thunder Junction All Abilities Park in Tonaquint Park. The probable cause statement says two men followed the suspect and told authorities where he went after he left the area with the children. Gardner told police he was "just killing some time at the park." He is facing two class A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, but he has denied the allegations.
One Hospitalized Following Crash In St. George

(St George, UT) - At least one person is hurt following a car crash in St. George Tuesday night. Authorities say it happened at Sunset Boulevard and Dixie Drive at about 9:30 p.m. A witness says they saw the white Ford pick-up run the light and hit a white passenger four-door. The woman who was driving the white four-door was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
BREAKING: Body Found Near Ivins Identified

(St. George, UT) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've identified the body found Anasazi Road as 36-year-old Lewis Russell of Ivins. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered Russell deceased on the ground next to a red pickup truck that was stolen from the construction business about a half mile down Anasazi Road.
