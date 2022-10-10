Stop and smell the roses: Behind the extravagant florals of the Texas Rose Festival

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – 2022 marks the 89th Texas Rose Festival , with thousands of people visiting Tyler each year for this historic tradition.

“This year, we are in charge of the Rose Show,” said Cassie Hampe, Chair of Rose Activities. “It is the first activity next week during the Texas Rose Festival. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, the Queen will speak, and we will also get to showcase local florists.”

The roses do not stop at the Rose Show. From the parade to the luncheon, you can expect to see where Tyler gets the title of Rose Capital of America.

“This is a way to showcase our community for the volunteerism, bringing our community together. Just a way to promote Tyler and all of East Texas,” said Vice President of Rose Activities Bill Evans.

So many people come out every year to see Tyler roses, which you can expect to see hundreds if not thousands of at the 2022 Texas Rose Festival.

“Even though most of the roses aren’t grown in Tyler any longer,” said Evans. “They’re still about three-fourths of the production of roses are processed here and shipped out all across the United States.”

Roses do not thrive in the Texas heat, which is why most blooms are imported from California and Florida.

“You will not be able to get away without seeing a rose next week in Tyler, Texas,” said Hampe.

You can livestream the Texas Rose Parade on ketk.com or on-air on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.

The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 and is steeped in tradition.

