City may get summer collegiate baseball team in 2023

Future Major League Baseball players may call Elizabeth City home next summer.

City Council was scheduled to vote on agreement Monday night with the summer collegiate baseball Old North State League to lease Holmes Field for a team that will be based in the city.

Old North State President Alec Allred said Monday if the lease agreement is approved then a team from Elizabeth City would join the current 14-team league that stretches from western North Carolina to the coast.

The ONSL is wood-bat league that mainly attracts Division II, Division III or junior college players, or just graduated high school players heading to that level of college baseball. Each roster has around 30 players.

Two recent ONSL players — pitcher Brenan Collins of the Washington Nationals and outfielder Yorvis Torrealba of the Colorado Rockies — were selected in the MLB Draft the past two years and both played Class A Minor League Baseball this past season.

“Elizabeth City would be a good community to get a team into,” Allred said.

Allred, along with his family, started the fast-growing summer wood-bat baseball league in 2018. He said a separate limited liability corporation owned by his family would own and operate the team. Some of the teams in the league are privately owned, he said.

Allred said the team name and mascot have not been finalized. The Old North State League known for its unusual team nicknames. Some of the team names include the Lexington Flying Pigs, Marion Swamp Foxes and the High Point Hush Puppies.

The Sandhills Bogeys, based in Pinehurst, won the ONSL championship this past summer after beating the Hendersonville Honeycrisps.

“We are trying to get more into the eastern part of the state,” Allred said.

The lease agreement with the city is for five years and it has the team paying $200 per home game to lease the baseball diamond at Knobbs Creek. The team will also be able to use the field for practices and will be responsible for getting the field ready to play.

The league schedule for next summer is tentatively set to run from May 20 to the end of July with teams playing a minimum of 30 games but up to 40. Half the team’s games would be home games.

Ticket prices across the league range from $8 to $10 for adults and $4 to $5 for children.

A team can schedule games outside of its division if it wants to up the total number of games.

“Every team plays a different number of games,” Allred said. “When an East Division team would go play a West Division team, that is considered a non-league game.’’

With the possible addition of Elizabeth City, Allred said the ONSL may split into three five-team divisions. Fayetteville and a team based near Raleigh in Oak City would be the closest teams to Elizabeth City. He did say that one other coastal town has expressed interest in a team. If that happens the league may split into two eight-team divisions.

“As of right now, we are going to roll with 15,” Allred said. “But there could be another team to make 16. It would be a good thing if we could do it because it would help a lot with travel.”

Allred described the Albemarle region as rich in baseball talent and he expects most of the players who play for the Elizabeth City squad will live within 40 miles of the city.

“We have always had a lot people play in our league from the Elizabeth City area and also from (Hampton Roads) area,” Allred said. “There is so much baseball talent in the area and we want our players to be from the area they play in. That is what brings the community part to the table. That allows their families and friends to come in and see them play.”

Allred described the ONSL as a “player friendly league.”

“We try to do things players like,” Allred said. “We are always polling our guys, we are always asking them questions on things they like.”

Allred did say the team will be looking for four or five families in the city to host players from outside the region. Most of those players most likely will be pitchers.

“There are so many good players in the area that filling up your position players is easy,” Allred said. “It always nice to have four or five host families where you can put a really good arm with them. That (host families) is something we will push for now that the team has been announced.”

Sponsorships are the biggest revenue stream for teams in the league with ticket sales and concession sales also money-makers.

“Advertising is the biggest one,” Allred said. “Beer will be sold at all the games there, and that will be a big one (revenue source). We will look to possibly partner with some local breweries there.”

Allred said the ONSL is also currently in talks with a “national company” to livestream all league games.

“That (livestreaming) could be a big one (revenue source) also,” Allred said.

In past seasons, teams have played single nin- inning night games against different teams in any given week. But Allred said the ONSL is exploring possibly playing some three-game series over two days, including a doubleheader, which would require an overnight hotel stay by the team. He said the move is an effort to cut down on travel, especially with high gas prices.

“With increased gas prices, we have debated putting some of our teams in hotels on the road,” Allred said. “It’s cheaper than busing them constantly. If we did that, we would do a three-game series. These are things we are working through.”

Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux said if the team locates to the city it could help boost tourism spending.

“Any new event that has potential to bring new people to the area, whether for a day trip or overnight, is a good thing,” Ruffieux said. “If people have a good time, they pick up materials and they may want to come back.”

Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark said the ONSL first approached the city in late summer about leasing the baseball field.

“Our hope is that having a team will be another option for our citizens to have something to do,” Clark said.

The agreement with the city also requires that the ONSL carry a commercial liability insurance policy of $2 million.