Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area welcomes the ANHA
ALAMOSA – This week, the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area is hosting the Alliance of National Heritage Areas for its fall conference. As stated on SdCNHA website, “the Sangre de Cristo National Heritage Area tells stories of the people, culture and environment of more than 3,000 square-miles of the upper headwaters of the Rio Grande in Colorado’s San Luis Valley. It is among the most unique and well-preserved cultural landscapes in the nation, with stunning, beautiful natural resources and a rich mixture of historic and diverse settlements. The three southern counties of the San Luis Valley — Alamosa, Conejos, and Costilla — form the core of the heritage area, all knit together by the Rio Grande’s intricate network of tributary creeks, lakes, wetlands, artesian springs, and acequias.”
Alamosa Valley Courier
SLV COVID-19 Public Health Update - October 12, 2022
SAN LUIS VALLEY - Children ages 5-11 will soon be able to receive single dose bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of single dose bivalent COVID-19 boosters for children ages 5-11 through an amendment of existing emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for bivalent COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer. The CDC is also expected to make a final recommendation on this change as early as this week.
Comments / 0