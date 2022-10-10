ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

City of Santa Maria names new Public Works director

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The city of Santa Maria named Brett Fulgoni as the city's new Public Works Director, wrapping up a national recruitment process.

Fulgoni has been serving as the interim director since Jan. 17 after serving as the assistant director of the Recreation and Parks Department since April 2020, according to city officials.

“Brett’s experience and customer service view will help the community,” said City Manager Jason Stilwell. “He possesses leadership competencies about building, planning, maintaining infrastructure, and our fleet assets.”

Prior to coming to Santa Maria, Fulgoni was an operations manager for Monterey County Parks and served as the county's real estate specialist negotiating leases on behalf of the county for departmental space.

Fulgoni also has experience managing pipeline construction and airline, cargo, rental car, and concession real estate for the Sacramento International Airport, where he took part in a $1 billion terminal expansion.

He will oversee five divisions, 71 employees, and a roughly $37.7 million budget as Public Works director.

