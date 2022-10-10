ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Long Island High School Ranks Among Top 10 Statewide, New Report Says

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago

A Long Island high school is among the top 10 in New York, according to a new ranking from the school review site Niche.

Jericho Senior High School , part of the Jericho Union Free School District in Jericho, was ranked No. 5 out of 1,255 public high schools in the state with an overall grade of A+.

It was ranked No. 1 in best public high schools in Nassau County.

Scores are based on a variety of school statistics like math and reading test scores, in addition to reviews from students and parents, according to Niche.

Jericho earned top marks in several categories, including academics, teachers, and college prep.

The school was given an A for both administration and clubs and activities, and an A- for diversity.

Lunch options, though, apparently could be better, with the school receiving a B+ in the food category.

According to Niche, 99 percent of the school’s students scored at or above proficiency in both reading and math on state exams.

With a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1, the school also has a 98 percent graduation rate and an average SAT score of 1400 out of a possible 1600.

In the culture and safety category, 91 percent of students agreed that they felt safe at the school, while 55 percent agreed that they like their school and feel happy there.

Statewide, Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx was ranked number one, earning top marks in all categories with 99 percent of students deemed at or above proficiency in reading and math.

View the complete ranking of New York high schools on Niche’s website .

