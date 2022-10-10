ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest scorers ever played in the NBA, and he is viewed as a legend for both the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets. While he is no longer the star he once was right now, Carmelo Anthony has been able to shift into a smaller role as a spot-up shooter who occasionally provides shot creation for a team. This past season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.0 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers, while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Looking Forward To Teaming Up With Russell Westbrook Again

Dennis Schroder is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers — but with no guarantees over his role that he enjoyed during his first stint with the team. Schroder started all of the 61 games he played for L.A. in 2020-21 after stating he expects to be part of the opening lineup. However, the guard will have to earn his rotation minutes this year considering how crowded a backcourt the Lakers’ will begin the 2022-23 season with.
