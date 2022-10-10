Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Fantastic weather through the weekend and into next week
Incredible fall weather across western Montana with warm and dry conditions can be expected over the next week. Highs will top off in the 60s and 70s through the weekend and into next week with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the 30s. With high pressure in control,...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
Say It Ain’t Snow? National Weather Service Reveals Winter Forecast for Boise
Does anyone think that Idaho’s favorite weather meme is broken? Our state is notorious for having 12 seasons, but we’ve been stuck in the one that’s only supposed to last one week!. We’ll likely share this post again weeks from when we’re writing it, but right now...
NBCMontana
Fantastic fall weather this week
Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible this morning across southwest Montana, but the bulk of the day will be dry. Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. High pressure strengthens during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Your Big Sky Weather: Cold front Tuesday; Light rain and mountain snow
Our recent warm fall temps are giving way to a cold front moving through Tuesday. The cold front is expected to bring some light rain in the Billings area and surrounding areas and mountain snow. There will also be strong northwest winds in eastern Montana on Wednesday so get ready for some autumn weather changes; Get out those rain coats, hats and gloves.
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
NBCMontana
Nice weather expected this week; a few showers Saturday
It's a beautiful but breezy day across western Montana. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s today, as well as for the rest of the week. Clear skies tonight will allow for temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. High pressure strengthens during the second half of the...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Explaining virga phenomenon
MISSOULA, Mont. — Occasionally, we have a photo sent in to us through Chime In with a comment saying, “This is an interesting weather phenomenon, but what is it?” Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs answer one of the most common questions. One of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Light mountain snow along the divide; breezy Monday
Today will be a warm and breezy day across western Montana as our next weather maker approaches. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph will be common, with stronger gusts to 30 mph possible. With the trough of low pressure largely missing us to the east, the bulk of the precipitation will stay along and east of the divide with overnight lows only falling to the mid 30s. Highs on Tuesday will fall back a few degrees mainly into the 50s & 60s for highs, which is closer to average for this time of year.
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Authorized Camping Site in Missoula to close for winter
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials announced plans to shut down the city's Authorized Camping Site in a meeting on Wednesday. The area on Clark Fork Lane offers shelter for 60 people experiencing homelessness. City officials said funding is running out and there isn't enough staff to safely run the...
When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On
I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
Updates on Several Popular Montana Scenic Highway Closures
As beautiful fall weather continues to bless most of Montana, perhaps the road trip urge still beckons. It is always a good idea to double-check highway conditions to see if anything might be throwing up a road block in front of your travel plans. We have some current examples, one of which is very temporary, another hopefully brief and yet another for the season. So, from shortest to longest projected closures:
NBCMontana
Great weather for the next few days before the next weather maker arrives Monday night
High pressure will remain in control of our weather bringing mostly clear skies, highs in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s. A little bit of haze will remain in the air today as an inversion has set up in our valleys. Patchy fog will be possible into Monday morning. Monday will see great weather again though there will be a slight increase in our winds out of a westerly direction.
Will Montana Beat the Freezing Sprinkler Blowout Challenge?
It is Winterize time! Montana scrambles for lawn sprinkler system bookings. The hiss of the water coming up through the system kept the greenery going through the heat of the summer season, now it's time to book the people who winterize the automatic lawn sprinklers. Make an appointment because those folks are booking up now.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
NBCMontana
Beartooth Highway remains open in Montana until Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation says U.S. Highway 212 Beartooth Pass is open on the Montana side until Friday, when it will close for the season. The Wyoming side closed Tuesday morning. "Travelers can drive up the pass on the Montana side this week but will...
Missoula to close authorized campsite direct resources to winter shelter
The city and county of Missoula will close the Authorized Camp Site off Reserve Street next month and place their limited resources toward operating the Emergency Winter Shelter instead.
Comments / 0