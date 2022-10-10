ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Rollover crash in central El Paso; unknown extent of injuries

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Two cars were involved in a rollover incident in central El Paso this afternoon close to 4:30 p.m. on Gateway West at Piedras.

Emergency crews responded to the emergency.

An EPFD spokesperson said people at the scene are being medically evaluated, and so far, injuries are unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VblCz_0iTmAqoU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ktwQ_0iTmAqoU00

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the right lane is closed and there’s a minor back up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

