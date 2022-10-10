ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimbo
3d ago

It's amazing how caring someone can be when a reporter is infront of them, but that's the only effort they make to better an area!!!

BYT IT NEWS
3d ago

Blame your community. What are you doing to better the community. Also, hiding behind a key board comments are funny because it's exactly what you're doing.

sunny95.com

2 teens killed in separate shootings

COLUMBUS – For the second time in three days, Columbus police are investigating a shooting that has taken the life of a teenager. Thirteen-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot to death at approximately 5:46 p.m. in the 800 Block of Wedgewood Drive where he was found by officers arriving at scene after being dispatched on a reported shooting, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 in life-threatening condition following Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the person shot in the street. They were taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

15-year-old Girl Dies in Franklin Park Shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVN)--A shooting at Franklin Park Monday afternoon left a 15-year-old girl dead. Columbus Police responded to the park just after 3pm, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound. The first officers on scene rendered first aid before medics arrived. The victim, later identified as 15-year-old Lovely...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

16-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy said he was shot in the Hilltop area on Sunday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 100 block of North Ogden Avenue around 4:44 p.m. Officers were then advised multiple men left the scene carrying firearms.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
