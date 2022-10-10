Read full article on original website
Jimbo
3d ago
It's amazing how caring someone can be when a reporter is infront of them, but that's the only effort they make to better an area!!!
BYT IT NEWS
3d ago
Blame your community. What are you doing to better the community. Also, hiding behind a key board comments are funny because it's exactly what you're doing.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police could be seen patrolling the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday following the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed. Sinzae was found by police shot in the street outside of the Wedgewood Village Apartments Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
