WISN
Summerfest unveils logo for festival's 55th anniversary
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest unveiled its logo for the festival's upcoming 55th anniversary in 2023. Milwaukee's music festival started in 1968. “55 years of music, food, fun, and unforgettable memories will bring us together as we celebrate Summerfest’s 55th anniversary next year,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in a release sent to WISN 12 News. “Mayor Henry Maier’s vision of Summerfest has now grown into one of the largest and most diverse music festivals anywhere. We are proud to continue that legacy and look forward to celebrating with our fans, sponsors, and artists in 2023.”
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
WISN
Survey shows 60% support for Kenosha County casino
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A new survey shows 60% of the public supports a Menominee/Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha County. The poll was commissioned by the Menominee Tribe's gaming authority. "I was really pleased that the attitudes and perceptions of the casino haven't changed that much over time, pleasantly...
WISN
Milwaukee Public Schools multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover
MILWAUKEE — Recess is back in session at Hawthorne Elementary in Milwaukee. School staff joined together, Thursday, with district and city leaders, students and their families, to cut the ‘green’ ribbon on the school’s multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover. What was once just a sheet of asphalt...
WISN
The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
milwaukeemag.com
Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc
For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
CBS 58
Culver's is celebrating Cheese Curd Day for the rest of October with the CurderBurger
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CurderBurger returns to Culver's menus today, much to the delight of cheese curd fanatics. After its initial one-day launch for Cheese Curd Day last October, Culver's appears to have learned an important lesson from last year's launch selling out within hours. This year, Culver's says...
wpr.org
Gov. Tony Evers says increasing shared revenue would be a top priority if reelected
Gov. Tony Evers said increasing shared revenue for municipalities across the state would be a top priority for him if he wins his reelection bid this November. Speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event Tuesday, Evers said he wants to "reset" the state's relationship with cities and counties. "We have...
wiproud.com
Netflix show ‘Dahmer’ brings unwanted attention to Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. “I knew this...
WISN
Milwaukee welcomes new wave of "first responders"
MILWAUKEE — An ambulance and 2nd and Wells marked the arrival of a new wave of first responders in Milwaukee. One by one, they exited the back door of the vehicle and walked into a commitment of service. Unite WI introduced a group of community first responders also referred...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Town Center safety upgrades coming next year
MEQUON — Mequon city officials are hoping to approve a bid before the end of the year, allowing work to begin next year on critical safety features in the Town Center. At its meeting last month, the Common Council approved amending the contract with its safety consultant, R.H. Batterman & Co. for an additional amount not to exceed $50,240.
Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed against Milwaukee officials by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested. Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign that...
wgtd.org
Racine Council President John Tate May Be Moving On
(WGTD)---It appears as if the Racine City Council will be losing its president. WISC-TV in Madison reports that John Tate is on the verge of being hired by Madison to serve as that city’s first Independent Police Monitor. The proposed contract calls for Tate to establish residency in Madison...
WISN
Milwaukee church remembers pastor killed in crash
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Lutheran Church is mourning the sudden loss of one of its pastors. The Rev. Aaron Strong of Grace Lutheran Church died in a car crash. Milwaukee police say the other driver ran a red light Wednesday, at 10th and Wells, slamming into Strong's car. The...
On Milwaukee
What you missed at last week's Lori Lab preview of Lou Malnati's new white pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last week at a very special Lori Lab event, OnMilwaukee...
spectrumnews1.com
Inmoxicated takes alcohol out of bar experience
RACINE, Wis. — Inmoxicated is a bar in Racine that prides itself on bringing a no regret nightlife for people wanting to make a change. Jeff Guston is one of the bartenders. “This one is called an island tattoo, so it’s a rum-based drink with orange and pineapple,” said Guston as he prepared the drink.
WISN
First Lady Jill Biden's schedule for Milwaukee visit on Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Milwaukee on Wednesday. According to the White House, here is her schedule:. 4:00 p.m. - The First Lady arrives at General Mitchell International Airport. 5:00 p.m. - The First Lady will deliver remarks to the Milwaukee Teachers'...
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
