ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Summerfest unveils logo for festival's 55th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest unveiled its logo for the festival's upcoming 55th anniversary in 2023. Milwaukee's music festival started in 1968. “55 years of music, food, fun, and unforgettable memories will bring us together as we celebrate Summerfest’s 55th anniversary next year,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in a release sent to WISN 12 News. “Mayor Henry Maier’s vision of Summerfest has now grown into one of the largest and most diverse music festivals anywhere. We are proud to continue that legacy and look forward to celebrating with our fans, sponsors, and artists in 2023.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Survey shows 60% support for Kenosha County casino

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A new survey shows 60% of the public supports a Menominee/Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha County. The poll was commissioned by the Menominee Tribe's gaming authority. "I was really pleased that the attitudes and perceptions of the casino haven't changed that much over time, pleasantly...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover

MILWAUKEE — Recess is back in session at Hawthorne Elementary in Milwaukee. School staff joined together, Thursday, with district and city leaders, students and their families, to cut the ‘green’ ribbon on the school’s multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover. What was once just a sheet of asphalt...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

The audiovisual art exhibit Beyond Monet comes to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The exhibition Beyond Monet will be in Milwaukee from October 20, 2022, to January 8, 2023. The exhibit at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee will showcase more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Betty Quadracci’s Legacy Lives on Through Milwaukee Women Inc

For 20 years, Milwaukee Women inc has advanced its mission to increase the number of women corporate directors. Betty Quadracci, who served as publisher of Milwaukee Magazine for 30 years until her passing at the age of 75 in 2013, co-founded Milwaukee Women inc, or MWi, and served as a driving force behind its mission. Her important work with the organization still resonates today.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Deer#Music Venues#Bradley Center#Fiserv Forum#Fpc Live#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Common Council#Turner Hall#Wisn 12 News
wiproud.com

Netflix show ‘Dahmer’ brings unwanted attention to Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. “I knew this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee welcomes new wave of "first responders"

MILWAUKEE — An ambulance and 2nd and Wells marked the arrival of a new wave of first responders in Milwaukee. One by one, they exited the back door of the vehicle and walked into a commitment of service. Unite WI introduced a group of community first responders also referred...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Town Center safety upgrades coming next year

MEQUON — Mequon city officials are hoping to approve a bid before the end of the year, allowing work to begin next year on critical safety features in the Town Center. At its meeting last month, the Common Council approved amending the contract with its safety consultant, R.H. Batterman & Co. for an additional amount not to exceed $50,240.
MEQUON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
wgtd.org

Racine Council President John Tate May Be Moving On

(WGTD)---It appears as if the Racine City Council will be losing its president. WISC-TV in Madison reports that John Tate is on the verge of being hired by Madison to serve as that city’s first Independent Police Monitor. The proposed contract calls for Tate to establish residency in Madison...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee church remembers pastor killed in crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Lutheran Church is mourning the sudden loss of one of its pastors. The Rev. Aaron Strong of Grace Lutheran Church died in a car crash. Milwaukee police say the other driver ran a red light Wednesday, at 10th and Wells, slamming into Strong's car. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Inmoxicated takes alcohol out of bar experience

RACINE, Wis. — Inmoxicated is a bar in Racine that prides itself on bringing a no regret nightlife for people wanting to make a change. Jeff Guston is one of the bartenders. “This one is called an island tattoo, so it’s a rum-based drink with orange and pineapple,” said Guston as he prepared the drink.
RACINE, WI
WISN

First Lady Jill Biden's schedule for Milwaukee visit on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Milwaukee on Wednesday. According to the White House, here is her schedule:. 4:00 p.m. - The First Lady arrives at General Mitchell International Airport. 5:00 p.m. - The First Lady will deliver remarks to the Milwaukee Teachers'...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy