ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU names interim president

By Stan Boney
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmWXX_0iTmAUac00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees decided who will take over as interim president when Jim Tressel leaves next year.

It will be Dr. Helen Lafferty. She is a Youngstown native with two degrees from YSU. She has spent 40 years at Villanova University in Philadephia. Dr. Lafferty will take a sabbatical and help YSU until a permanent president is hired.

Ground broken on new plaza in Boardman

The board of trustees met for nearly two hours — most of it in executive session — before voting unanimously to hire Dr. Lafferty. Afterward, board chairman Dr. John Jakubek talked about why Dr. Lafferty was selected.

“She is a very vibrant, very outgoing, very easy to communicate with. She’s very articulate. We really feel that she’s got the repertoire and the caliber to continue the momentum that we’ve had going on here for the last eight years,” Dr. Jakubek said.

Those eight years covered Tressel’s presidency, who will be done on Feb. 1. Tressel announced in June that he would be stepping down after serving nearly nine years as president of the university. He said he plans to have a role at the university or with the community as a whole moving forward.

Dr. Jakubec says Tressel and Dr. Lafferty will meet in the next few weeks to work on the transition. She has agreed to take a sabbatical from Villanova and does not want to be YSU’s permanent president.

“We appreciate Villanova University allowing us to have her for the time being. But she mentioned she will be going back after the interim presidency is over,” Dr. Jakubek said.

Dr. Lafferty knows Youngstown. She graduated from Ursuline High School and has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from YSU.

“You know, it’s always nice when people have an understanding of the area where they’re going to be coming to work — the people, the culture and so forth. That played a little bit of a part in it,” Dr. Jakubek said.

Most recently, Dr. Lafferty was a national/global member of the YSU Trustees.

“This made us even more comfortable. I think that transition will be a quick transition. She knows of the issues that we’re facing and so forth, and she knows what the issues are in higher education,” Dr. Jakubek said.

Dr. Jakubek would only say that a handful of candidates were considered for the interim presidency. He would not give a specific number.

He also said the search for a permanent president will not begin until next year, which he says could take from a year to a year and a half to complete.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Possible Merger of 2 Ohio Catholic Dioceses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s Catholic bishops are convening soon to discuss a possible merger. The Columbus Dispatch reports the Diocese of Steubenville is hoping to merge with the Diocese of Columbus. The bishop there cites a shrinking population, few priests and a financial scandal...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Boardman, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
Youngstown, OH
Education
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 11th

Vindicator file photo / October 12, 1994 | Warren G. Harding High School juniors Yulonda Grayer, left, and Tawanna Young wait outside the school after a fire caused the students to be evacuated for about a half hour 28 years ago. October 11. 1997: Youngstown State University reports a 3.7...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova University#Linus College#Ysu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
ysnlive.com

INDIANS STOMP IN TO SALEM

SALEM OH- The season is winding down, and Girard isn’t missing any beats. They went on the road Tuesday night and took care of Salem in straight sets to keep their hot streak alive. (25-10 25-19 25-15) Lauren Pallone was at the top of the kills list for Girard...
SALEM, OH
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy