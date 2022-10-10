ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Sent a ‘Roar of Laughter’ Across the Set When He Pretended to Get Shot While Filming a New Opening Theme

By Jeff Nelson
 3 days ago

Gunsmoke actor James Arness had a sense of humor that his castmates really appreciated. He shared some elements with his television show character, Matt Dillon, but there were also some fundamental personality traits that only existed off-screen. Arness put that to the test when he was shooting a heavily-rehearsed Gunsmoke opening. However, he took it upon himself to improvise a hilarious stunt mid-filming that put the set in a “roar of laughter.”

‘Gunsmoke’ openings always highlighted its cast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhX1U_0iTmATht00
James Arness as Marshall Matt Dillon | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The various Gunsmoke opening themes highlighted the cast, including Arness as Matt Dillon. It played some adventurous Western music, but the production changed over its 20-season run from 1955-1975. Therefore, audiences had a little something fresh to serve as intros and outros that would begin and conclude each episode.

For example, one of them plays the iconic tune as the screen introduces each cast member. The Western town is shown in the background, as the music builds toward the introduction of Gunsmoke ‘s Arness. Longtime viewers can recall the theme music from anywhere, and the production knew just how iconic it became over the years.

‘Gunsmoke’ actor James Arness went off-script for the new opening that sent a ‘roar of laughter’ through the set

According to The Ladies Home Journal , Gunsmoke was looking to shoot a new introduction with Arness. However, he decided to have a little bit of fun. The show required heavy rehearsals to get the filming just right, but the actor had a little trick up his sleeve. Dillon was supposed to shoot down a gunslinger in Dodge City, which was meticulously planned out. The actor playing the villain knew to tumble down that he lost the duel. However, that isn’t quite what happened.

When it came time to filming, each man drew their gun as expected, but nobody expected what Arness would do next. Dillon was an invincible hero that suddenly “hurtled backwards” as if he was shot. He layed down “full spread-eagle” on the ground, indicating that he was dead. The set was initially in total confusion, remaining silent. After a few moments, a “roar of laughter” spread across the set. Arness’ co-stars understood that this was his sense of humor.

CBS didn’t like his sense of humor

Meanwhile, Gunsmoke network CBS didn’t appreciate Arness’ sense of humor. They understood the success of the show and recognized that the actor was one of their top stars. Nevertheless, they frequently bickered with the star and went back and forth regarding salary.

CBS initially had some thoughts about firing Arness from Gunsmoke and killing off Dillon. However, the two parties ultimately came to an understanding. If they went through with it, the audience would have raged. They were already angry when the radio cast didn’t port over to the television show, but if they got rid of their star that they rooted for, they would have a problem on their hands.

Gunsmoke ultimately lasted for 20 seasons and had several television movies to follow it up. A producer wanted to make a retrospective to honor the show, but unfortunately, it never happened because of the extenseive scheduling conflicts with a wide array of big stars involved.

RELATED: ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Threatened to Quit if the Schedule Didn’t Work Around His Weekly ‘Disappearance’ Routine

Barbarossa
3d ago

watch it every night actually watching it right now as I read this 😂

