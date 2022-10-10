Read full article on original website
Related
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate.Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”His remarks — seen by many as racist and stereotyping Black Americans as people committing crimes — cut deeply for some, especially in and around Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by descendants of Africans...
Joy and worry for Venezuelans as US shuts land border
Jose was reunited with his wife and four-year-old child in the United States minutes after Washington shut its southern border to Venezuelans. After reuniting with his wife and young child, he thought things were finally coming together, with his 22-year-old son setting off from Caracas to join him.
KHQ Right Now
Gabbard to stump for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate
(The Center Square) – Fresh off her pledge to leave the Democratic Party, former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is planning a trip to New Hampshire to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Bolduc said Thursday that Gabbard, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, will be visiting the Granite State...
KHQ Right Now
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, October 12th
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Police in Canada are looking for a 3-foot ball python that went missing from its home in Oak Bay, British Columbia. The owner of the snake reported the animal missing from its glass enclosure and fears it may have slithered away and died in the cool temperatures, the Oak Bay Police Department posted on Twitter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kamala Harris ducks Latin America despite assignment to discover the 'root causes' of illegal immigration
Vice President Kamala Harris has spent only three days over the course of two trips to Latin America since she took office as border encounters hit an all-time high.
NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed its testing activities on Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
WATCH: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock dodges question on abortion limitations
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., dodged a question from Fox News Digital about abortion limitations, and said Democrats should forge ahead with its focus on abortion ahead of the midterms.
Meet the American who invented the crash test dummy, a life-saving innovation
Born in Cleveland and raised in California, Samuel W. Alderson helped make highways safer in America and worldwide by creating the crash test dummy — an invention that has saved thousands of lives,
Comments / 0