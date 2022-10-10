Ethel M Chocolates announces Holiday Cactus Lights dates

Las Vegas (KLAS) — Come visit Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden decorated with over a million Christmas lights and holiday decor.

Ethel M Chocolates has announced the seasonal opening of its Holiday Cactus Lights. Starting November 4 until January 1, guests will be able to visit Ethel M.’s cactus garden which will be decorated and lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors can take pictures with Santa Claus, enjoy Ethel M’s famous hot chocolate, and grab a bite from its food truck.

No reservation is required for guests, however, there is a $1 entry fee per person. All proceeds will be donated to Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square.

Bins for unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items for donation will be available.

The Ethel M. Chocolate Cactus Garden is located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive. More information, including parking information, can be located on the Cactus Garden website .

