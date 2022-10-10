Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Biden reevaluating U.S.-Saudi relations; NFL to discuss roughing calls; Nissan leaving Russia | Hot off the Wire podcast
Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes.
NFL・
KXLY
Trump targeted by Jan. 6 panel; Supreme Court declines Mar-a-Lago case; Parkland shooter gets life | Hot off the Wire podcast
The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously to compel the former president to appear. “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair. Cheney adds: “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers.”
KXLY
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy,...
KXLY
Viktor Orban believes Donald Trump can end Russia-Ukraine war
Viktor Orban believes Donald Trump is the only person who can end the war in Ukraine. The Hungarian Prime Minister doesn’t believe peace talks should be conducted between Ukraine and Russia, but between Vladimir Putin’s regime and the US, with the former president leading the negotiations, rather than current American commander-in-chief Joe Biden.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances
KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — In a sign that continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin, Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the...
KXLY
Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies vowed Thursday to supply the besieged nation with advanced air defense systems as Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones and fired missiles elsewhere at civilian targets, payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.
KXLY
Order of Radiation Sickness Drug Unrelated to Recent Events in Ukraine
TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — While the United States has recently ordered a $290 million supply of a drug meant to treat radiation sickness, federal health officials say that is not cause for alarm. It is coincidental that the order of Nplate, made by pharmaceutical company Amgen,...
KXLY
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
RELATED PEOPLE
KXLY
Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served
A Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Donald Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description.
KXLY
House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday’s hearing
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a public hearing Thursday. The move is a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President. It is not...
KXLY
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee to unveil ‘surprising’ new details in hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 10th...
KXLY
DOJ asks Supreme Court to deny Trump plea; remembering Angela Lansbury; MLB playoff recap
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
NKorea fires missile and shells, further inflaming tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday fired a ballistic missile and 170 rounds of artillery shells toward the sea and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday (1649 GMT Thursday; 12:49 p.m. EDT Thursday) and flew toward its eastern waters. It was North Korea’s 15th missile launch since it resumed its testing activities on Sept. 25. North Korea said Monday its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.
A sense of crisis has defined Xi's rule. It will shape China well into the future
Ten years after Xi Jinping became China's leader, the sense of crisis that beset his rise to power continues to haunt him, and is set to shape his rule in the years -- if not decades -- to come.
Joy and worry for Venezuelans as US shuts land border
Jose was reunited with his wife and four-year-old child in the United States minutes after Washington shut its southern border to Venezuelans. After reuniting with his wife and young child, he thought things were finally coming together, with his 22-year-old son setting off from Caracas to join him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the American who invented the crash test dummy, a life-saving innovation
Born in Cleveland and raised in California, Samuel W. Alderson helped make highways safer in America and worldwide by creating the crash test dummy — an invention that has saved thousands of lives,
Comments / 0