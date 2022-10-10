Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
Billboard
How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?
When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
LL Cool J and the Other Rappers Who Make Eminem Feel ‘Freaked Out Inside’
Eminem is a veteran rapper in the industry, but he knows to give credit to fellow elder statesmen. Rappers like LL Cool J are big inspirations for Eminem.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo Fuels Saweetie Cheating Rumors, Slams Yung Miami In New Song “Messy”
Quavo and Takeoff came out swinging with their joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. Just days after revealing the album’s cover art and release date, the duo teased a single from the 18-track album entitled “Messy.”. Fans believe that Quavo was subliminally dissing his ex-girlfriend Saweetie on...
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
thesource.com
Lil Baby Releases New Single and Video “Heyy” Ahead of ‘It’s Only Me’ Album
Lil Baby is officially in album mode, releasing the new single for “Heyy” via Quality Control. The new single arrives days before the drop off of the new album It’s Only Me this Friday. In the new video, directed by Ivan Berrios, Baby flexes with diamonds in...
HipHopDX.com
Fabolous Sets Off Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix
Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Didn’t Submit Album for Grammys Consideration
'An Evening With Silk Sonic,' was released in November 2021, making it eligible for the music awards handed out on Feb. 5, 2023. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak won’t leave the door open at the 2023 Grammys: the R&B duo better known as Silk Sonic did not submit its platinum-selling album or latest single for contention at music’s biggest awards show.
TMZ.com
Trinidad James Talks $2,500 Manicure, Looks to Record with Rich Homie Quan
Trinidad James has been styling and profiling in the rap game for years ... and that's because he thinks of his body as an art canvas -- always ready to be filled with color!!!. We caught the "All Gold Everything" rapper Wednesday outside LAX, and we couldn't help but notice...
hypebeast.com
Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'
Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
Stereogum
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Delivers Funk Flex Freestyle Ahead Of ‘It’s Only Me’ Album
Lil Baby stopped by Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show this week to deliver a freestyle ahead of his upcoming third solo studio album, It’s Only Me — check it out below. The Atlanta native dropped bars over a Wheezy instrumental with whom he’s collaborated on tracks such as “Large,” “We Should” with Young Thug, “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 Collab Gets A Release Date
DJ Khaled’s next Jumpman collab is his biggest yet. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest producers in the entire world, and throughout the last decade, he has been able to become a huge mainstay in popular culture. Aside from his music, Khaled has secured some massive contracts with big brands. For instance, the man is an avid sneakerhead, and as a result, Jordan Brand has given him some big collaborations.
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well as returning BET+ holiday movie staples like Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson and Dorien Wilson. The titles come from directors and writers including Victoria Rowell (who also appears in “A Christmas Gift”), Robin Givens, Bree West and Patricia Cuffie Jones. “We’re committed to bringing quality Black stories to the screen and the...
techaiapp.com
Sade Are Recording New Music
R&B legend Sade might have new music in the works. The singer — born Helen Folsade Adu — reportedly visited Brad Pitt’s Miraval Studios in Correns, France to work on a new project. The facility is co-owned by actor Bradd Pitt and music producer, Damien Quintard. Miraval...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 trailer puts together your perfect CoD squad, from Nicki Minaj to Pete Davidson
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 fans had a taste of the beta a few weeks ago, and the official release is nearing, so what do the COD developers have in store for fans?. Obviously, it’s a trailer with a bunch of celebrities. The trailer includes celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, and Lil Baby, gearing up and parading around an airfield.
