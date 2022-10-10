ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billboard

How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?

When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Coolio
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Vibe

Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’

Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Sets Off Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge With Slick Remix

Fabolous isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he drops off another stellar freestyle, this time hopping on Diddy and Bryson Tiller‘s R&B smash “Gotta Move On.”. The Brooklyn rapper has been releasing a steady stream of new music over the past few weeks, including his flip of Jack Harlow and Drake’s “Churchill Downs,” which arrived earlier this month.
hypebeast.com

Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'

Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
Stereogum

Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap

Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Delivers Funk Flex Freestyle Ahead Of ‘It’s Only Me’ Album

Lil Baby stopped by Funk Flex’s Hot 97 radio show this week to deliver a freestyle ahead of his upcoming third solo studio album, It’s Only Me — check it out below. The Atlanta native dropped bars over a Wheezy instrumental with whom he’s collaborated on tracks such as “Large,” “We Should” with Young Thug, “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake and more.
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 Collab Gets A Release Date

DJ Khaled’s next Jumpman collab is his biggest yet. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest producers in the entire world, and throughout the last decade, he has been able to become a huge mainstay in popular culture. Aside from his music, Khaled has secured some massive contracts with big brands. For instance, the man is an avid sneakerhead, and as a result, Jordan Brand has given him some big collaborations.
Variety

BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well as returning BET+ holiday movie staples like Jasmine Guy, Terrence Carson and Dorien Wilson. The titles come from directors and writers including Victoria Rowell (who also appears in “A Christmas Gift”), Robin Givens, Bree West and Patricia Cuffie Jones. “We’re committed to bringing quality Black stories to the screen and the...
techaiapp.com

Sade Are Recording New Music

R&B legend Sade might have new music in the works. The singer — born Helen Folsade Adu — reportedly visited Brad Pitt’s Miraval Studios in Correns, France to work on a new project. The facility is co-owned by actor Bradd Pitt and music producer, Damien Quintard. Miraval...
MUSIC

