Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Netflix Dahmer show draws true crime tourists to Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE - Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. As of summer 2022, it's the...
CBS 58

Meet an Elm Grove chocolatier releasing a new line of Halloween candies

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A chocolate boutique in Elm Grove is launching a spooky line of Halloween-inspired treats. Chocolatier and co-owner of Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life Cindy Karrels and her grandson Evan joined us on Thursday, Oct. 13 to offer details about their new candies. The new artisan truffles...
On Milwaukee

Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Food & Wine Experience returns on Nov. 4

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This article is brought to you in partnership with the...
On Milwaukee

Curd is the word: 5 reasons to feast on Curd Fest this weekend

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This article is in partnership with Drink Wisconsinbly. Saturday marks...
On Milwaukee

Scoop up your tickets for Winter Wonders

Add natural and tech-based beauty to your holiday season this year with Winter Wonders, a drive-thru holiday lights show at the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Whitnall Park, 9400 Boerner Dr. in Hales Corners. The show is open nightly from November 18 through Jan. 1, 2023. A special preview weekend takes...
On Milwaukee

Urban Spelunking: Harbor House at Pier Wisconsin

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. There are some restaurants in town with commanding views, but...
CBS 58

A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
milwaukeerecord.com

Culver’s CurderBurger is back, so here’s a two-minute video of a Culver’s CurderBurger

It’s official: Beginning today, Culver’s CurderBurger—a.k.a. the Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a cheese curd “crown” that started out as an April Fools’ Day joke but then became a one-day-only reality but then sold out in about 10 minutes in 2021—is back! It’s currently available at all Culver’s locations through October 31, at a suggested price of $7.59. A mere pittance if you ask us.
