It’s official: Beginning today, Culver’s CurderBurger—a.k.a. the Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a cheese curd “crown” that started out as an April Fools’ Day joke but then became a one-day-only reality but then sold out in about 10 minutes in 2021—is back! It’s currently available at all Culver’s locations through October 31, at a suggested price of $7.59. A mere pittance if you ask us.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO