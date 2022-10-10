‘The Voice’: Charlie Puth Would ‘100 Percent’ Want to Be a Coach

The Voice may have already found its next newcomer coach. Pop star Charlie Puth joins coach Camila Cabello on The Voice Season 22 as her advisor in the Battle Rounds, which are set to begin this week. However, in a recent interview, Puth expressed interest in someday joining the coaching panel alongside The Voice veterans like Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani . Here’s more on Charlie Puth and his history with The Voice .

Charlie Puth | Nathan Congleton/NBC

Charlie Puth is a Battle Advisor for coach Camila Cabello’s team on ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Cabello, who is a first-time coach herself this season, has recruited Puth to work with her team in the Battles, which pit two teammates against each other on a duet. In an interview with Extra , Cabello said she texted the “Light Switch” singer’s “people” at the last minute. Thankfully, he was thrilled to help out. Cabello said she and Puth have offered her teammates lots of “technical advice,” like opening their jaws wider when singing and using breath support.

Like Cabello, who also served as a Battle Advisor before becoming a coach , Puth is no stranger to The Voice . He served as a mentor to Alicia Keys’ team in 2016 and later returned as a Battle Advisor for his friend Adam Levine’s team in 2019. So, is it finally time for a promotion?

Charlie Puth has expressed interest in joining ‘The Voice’ as a coach

During the same Extra interview, Cabello suggested Puth as a future coach on The Voice . When asked if he would want that opportunity, the “See You Again” hitmaker said, “100%.”

“I love listening to people sing, and I love offering any bit of musical advice that I could offer, so I feel really honored and I feel very fortunate to be able to do this with Camila,” Puth added.

“He’s very qualified,” Cabello added.

The former Fifth Harmony member isn’t the only one who thinks Charlie Puth would make a good coach on The Voice . Many fans have requested him on the coaching panel for years.

“I wonder if [Charlie Puth] would ever coach on The Voice . I’d audition in a heartbeat,” one fan wrote on Twitter last year.

“Charlie, you are incredible, brilliant, fantastic, and more, and you would be an amazing music coach. Hopefully you could be a new coach on The Voice !” another person tweeted in 2019.

What made Charlie Puth famous?

For those who aren’t familiar with Charlie Puth’s work, here’s a look back at his career thus far. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Puth rose to fame at 18 years old when Ellen DeGeneres noticed his music on YouTube. He quickly became known for having perfect pitch . His first big hit was “Marvin Gaye” with Meghan Trainor in 2015. Since then, Puth has released many other hit singles, including “See You Again,” “Attention,” and “We Don’t Talk Anymore.” His third studio album, Charlie , came out on Oct. 7.

New episodes of The Voice air every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

