dakotanewsnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor describes motorcycle collision with bear on west coast trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -You may recognize his name or voice if you’ve lived in the area for a while. Rick Knobe, former Sioux Falls Mayor and radio host, can now add safety advocate to his resume. Now retired, Knobe has stories of travels, but he didn’t...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hundreds attend the 5th Annual Native American Parade in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hundreds lined the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls for the Native American Day Parade. In Sioux Falls, the parade returned on Monday for its fifth year with the theme “Walk With Our Teachers.”. Some took part to spread joy about the Native...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
dakotanewsnow.com
Brookings 2nd annual Fall Family Festival promotes fun at the museum
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall Family Festival was held in 2021 as a way to get parents and children back into the two Brookings museums after a lull brought on by covid. After the success of last year’s event, the South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum and South...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
dakotanewsnow.com
13th Annual Paint the Plows event offers family-friendly activities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will offer a variety of family-friendly interactive events on Saturday, Oct. 15, including the chance to win a ride to school on a snowplow. The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will display 17 snowplows painted...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility
The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone.
dakotanewsnow.com
The Empire Mall to host annual Mall-O-Ween event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced it would host its annual spooktacular event, Mall-O-Ween, for local trick-or-treaters and their families on Monday, Oct. 31. The Empire Mall celebrates Halloween with its yearly Mall-O-Ween event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”
dakotanewsnow.com
Stampede play home opener on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand
earnthenecklace.com
Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State and NDSU on collision course headed into Dakota Marker game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits brushed off a slow start last Saturday against South Dakota in Brookings, as the Jacks kept things rolling in their season with a 28-3 win over the Coyotes. That sets up a collision course with North Dakota State, in what may be one of the highest stakes Dakota Marker game yet.
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: 11-year-old located safely
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old. Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack. He is considered endangered...
