Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Parade, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

13th Annual Paint the Plows event offers family-friendly activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will offer a variety of family-friendly interactive events on Saturday, Oct. 15, including the chance to win a ride to school on a snowplow. The 13th Annual Paint the Plows event will display 17 snowplows painted...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Empire Mall to host annual Mall-O-Ween event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced it would host its annual spooktacular event, Mall-O-Ween, for local trick-or-treaters and their families on Monday, Oct. 31. The Empire Mall celebrates Halloween with its yearly Mall-O-Ween event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Stampede play home opener on Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a 3-1 start to the season on the road, the Stampede host Fargo in their home opener on Saturday. Stampede President Jim Olander, joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning, to talk about all the events going on around the game.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota State and NDSU on collision course headed into Dakota Marker game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits brushed off a slow start last Saturday against South Dakota in Brookings, as the Jacks kept things rolling in their season with a 28-3 win over the Coyotes. That sets up a collision course with North Dakota State, in what may be one of the highest stakes Dakota Marker game yet.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 11-year-old located safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old. Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack. He is considered endangered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

