ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton Underwent This 1 Massive Change After Queen Elizabeth’s Death, Says Celebrity Psychic

By Grace Turney
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Kate Middleton has gone through a major shift after the death of Queen Elizabeth , according to a celebrity psychic. Here’s what Mystic Michaela, who has made television appearances and read celebrity auras, said about how Kate’s aura colors transformed after Queen Elizabeth’s death .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecvSG_0iTm9IfW00
Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton received a new title after the death of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth died of old age on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old and had ruled for seven decades .

Queen Elizabeth’s heir, King Charles III , took the throne and gave his former title, the Prince of Wales, to his oldest son, Prince William. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, formerly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are now the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kate’s title isn’t the only thing that has changed since the queen died. According to celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela, her aura colors have shifted, too. Mystic Michaela has over 68,000 followers on Instagram and has read auras on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County . She also has a podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela , in which she explains how understanding aura colors can lead to a more fulfilling and authentic life. She has read various celebrities’ auras on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds , Hannah Berner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more.

What the celebrity psychic saw in Kate Middleton’s aura before Queen Elizabeth’s death

On Jan. 10, the day after Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday, Mystic Michaela shared a reading of the royal’s aura on Instagram . This reading preceded Queen Elizabeth’s death by about eight months.

“Sometimes, blue auras can feel a little bit invisible,” the celebrity psychic wrote. “And even when the whole world is watching them, they can make it about someone else, they can funnel that attention to the place perhaps it would be more ‘acceptable’ to go.”

Mystic Michaela described how Kate’s aura has changed over time. “Kate has a blue and purple aura, and as she’s matured a wonderful thing has happened… she’s been less invisible. For while we’ve always SEEN her, we haven’t always been allowed IN.”

After describing how Kate may have previously may have felt “uncomfortable” or unworthy of attention, she has started to “care less” about what other people think. “So as Kate celebrates her 40th birthday, a little piece of her is born, a little part of her we all can finally see… and feel like we can know. And it reminds the part in all of us to do the same.”

The Princess of Wales’ aura recently changed

On Sept. 20, Mystic Michaela shared Instagram Stories (which automatically disappear after 24 hours) revealing that Kate Middleton’s aura colors had changed since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“Kate has had an aura change since the queens [sic] passing,” the celebrity psychic wrote. “Her aura went from blue to what I call .. ‘bludigo.’” Bludigo, according to Mystic Michaela, is a mix of the colors blue and indigo, and stands apart as its own aura color.

She continued, “Kate was in the shadows of this family for a long time. Making sure she didn’t offend or stand out in ways that may be inappropriate. Now that the queen has passed, her responsibilities have heightened. Bludigos can thrive off duty and get energy and meaning from it. I feel like her energy is accommodating her new role, and she’s ready for it. It brings her out of the shadows of this family and into her own focus. And her aura is reflecting that focus.”

The celebrity psychic concluded, “I also feel like she is preparing her kids for what is to come next as well. She feels very protective of them. Bludigos can have big feelings but will put their walls up and become better at any people pleasing tendencies. I feel with the queen gone, that’s EXTRA necessary.”

RELATED: How King Charles III and Prince William Will Follow in Queen Elizabeth’s Footsteps, According to a Royal Staffer

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason

It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason

It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive

Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Celebrity#Princess Of Wales#Psychic#Bravo
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu

Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son George Cheekily Told Classmates 'My Father Will Be King So You Better Watch Out': Book

Knowing whose boss. Despite only being nine years old, it seems Prince George knows exactly what family he belongs to — and wants to make sure his peers know too. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son told his schoolmates that they better be careful because his dad will one day be Head of state.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

203K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy