Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Did Not Name A Starting Quarterback On Monday

© Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel told the media on Monday that the Dolphins have not yet named a quarterback for their Week 6 matchup against Minnesota.

After injuries struck both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater, Miami was forced to resort to 2022 7th round selection Skylar Thompson last week against the Jets.

McDaniel notes there are currently "too many variables" to name a starting quarterback for Week 6.

"Mike McDaniel said there are 'too many variables' for him to feel comfortable naming Week 6 starting QB but hopes in a few days he will. Teddy Bridgewater could be eligible to return later this week if he clears protocol. Tua remains out for now. Skylar Thompson also on roster," Cameron Wolfe reported.

Without Tagovailoa or Bridgewater last week, the Dolphins offense struggled. Skylar Thompson, playing in his first NFL game, completed just under 58 percent of his passes for 166 yards with an interception and fumble.

Injuries across the offense didn't help the rookie quarterback, either.

The talented wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both came into the Week 5 nursing injuries and Hill, who left the game early, was spotted in a walking boot following his departure.

As injuries continue to pile up for Miami, they'll look to right the ship in Week 6 as they host a surging 4-1 Minnesota squad.