CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2's Bob Wallace.From the CBS 2 Vault, here are a couple of Bob's reports. First, he takes us to a costume party at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. There were vampires and comic characters, but there were also fire-eaters – at least two of them – and people in fetish gear, or as Bob put it, "enough chain to anchor the Queen Mary." And we hear the Wurlitzer theatre organ playing in the background too.Artist and organizer Bob Fischer, a man known...
WGN TV

The List: Halloween candy Robin loves

CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Mindy's Bakery

One of Chicago’s best bakers recently closed her restaurant after 15 years of business, but she’s found a second wind, in the form of a bakery. Mindy Segal worked as a pastry chef at Charlie Trotter’s, Ambria and MK. Then she ran Hot Chocolate in Bucktown for more than a decade, closing it at the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen a bakery, and she’s done just that, a few blocks away.
NBC Chicago

When's the Last Time the Chicago Bears Wore Orange Helmets?

When's the last time the Bears wore orange helmets? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears unveiled new, orange uniforms with matching jerseys and helmets. The NFL lifted its rule to require teams to wear the same color helmets all season, motivating teams to create new alternate uniforms with different colored helmets.
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza

I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
wlsam.com

Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?

John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
Eater

Take a Sneak Peek at Boka and Chef Daniel Rose's Upcoming French Restaurant

Le Select, the cavernous upcoming French brasserie from Boka Restaurant Group and accomplished suburban Chicago native Daniel Rose — a chef who rose to prominence with award-winning restaurants in Paris and in New York (Le Coucou) has announced several key personnel hires. The River North restaurant will rise from the ashes of the infamous clubstaurant Bottled Blonde with a December opening at 504 N. Wells Street.
CHICAGO READER

The unsung women healing Chicago

This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. Sign up for its newsletters here. Kendra Snow was working the closing shift at a laundromat in Englewood when her phone began to ring. It was a neighbor, telling her not to panic. Then, the devastating news: Snow’s 16-year-old son had been shot outside of a nearby liquor store. He was alive, but she needed to hurry.
wgnradio.com

The push to have 'tiny homes' in Chicago

Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Chicago, Illinois

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Chicago for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Chicago. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
NBC Chicago

Where is Avondale? It's One of the 'Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says

If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
WGNtv.com

Lowrider festival heads to Navy Pier Saturday

CHICAGO — A festival dedicated to lowriding returns to Chicago Saturday at Navy Pier. The Slow & Low Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place in the pier’s Festival Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. “People involved in the Lowriding community are incredibly proud, and I...
WGNtv.com

Where did Chicago's nickname, "The Windy City," come from?

Where did Chicago’s nickname, “The Windy City,” come from? I have always wondered about that. Indeed, Chicago is a rather windy city, but it certainly isn’t the windiest. With an average wind speed of about 10.3 mph, Chicago ranks 12th windiest among the nation’s major cities. Boston, with an average wind speed of 12.4 mph, is the windiest.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

