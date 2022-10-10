ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top Performing College Football Players Of Week 6

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZCMX_0iTm99oE00

© Alex Martin / USA TODAY NETWORK

This weekend was another wild one in college football. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit named his weekly "top performing players" of the week on Monday.

Headlining Herbstreit's list was a TCU receiver who broke out in a major way, a pair of UCLA players who led the Bruins' upset of Utah and a Pittsburgh running back who broke a school record that has stood since 1975.

Herbstreit recognized TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda, San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims and North Carolina State linebacker Drake Thomas.

Johnston caught 14 passes for 206 yards and the game-winning touchdown during TCU's 38-31 win over Kansas. Those represented new career highs in catches and yards and helped the Horned Frogs remain undefeated.

Thompson-Robinson accounted for 307 total yards and four touchdowns and Charbonnet rushed for 198 yards and a score in the Bruins' 42-32 win.

Stroud torched Michigan State by completing 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns, elevating Ohio State to No. 2 in the AP Poll and further cementing himself as the favorite to lift the Heisman Trophy.

Cordeiro threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 109 yards and two scores in San Jose State's 40-7 win over UNLV. Sims also had an impressive dual-threat performance, throwing for 227 yards and two touchdowns while adding 95 yards on the ground in a 23-20 overtime win over Duke, the second straight victory for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas racked up 14 tackles, including two for loss, in NC State's comeback win over Florida Stat

Abanikanda had the most historic performance of the bunch. He rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns in Pitt's 45-29 win over Virginia Tech. He broke the Panther record for most rushing yards in a single game, which was previously held by Tony Dorsett, and his six rushing scores tied a school record that had previously been set in 1910.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Football World Saddened By Ex-Ohio State Quarterback News

Former Ohio State quarterback Arthur Schlichter has been accused of possessing a quarter-gram of cocaine, according to multiple reports. He is set to make an appearance in a Franklin County courtroom this Friday. The court records show that Schlichter is being charged with a fifth-degree felony count of possession of...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dorsett
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Zach Charbonnet
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#Football Players#Ohio State#American Football#Espn#Tcu#Georgia Tech#Unlv
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Former Steelers QB’s son arrested in fatal hit and run

Former NFL quarterback Bubby Brister’s 21-year-old son was arrested Wednesday for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred last weekend. According to the New York Post, Walter Andrew Brister IV surrendered to Baton Rouge, La., police Wednesday. He has been booked on a charge of felony hit-and-run for the incident, which happened near the LSU campus late Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Alabama Football Star Posts A Cryptic Message

Alabama DB Eli Ricks posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story ahead of this weekend's game vs. Tennessee after limited playing time since transferring from LSU. In his story, Ricks shared a photo of himself in a Tigers uniform soundtracked by the song "Test & Recognise" by Seekae. With the lyrics:
MONTGOMERY, AL
People

Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'

The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
391
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy