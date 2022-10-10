Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top Performing College Football Players Of Week 6

© Alex Martin / USA TODAY NETWORK

This weekend was another wild one in college football. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit named his weekly "top performing players" of the week on Monday.

Headlining Herbstreit's list was a TCU receiver who broke out in a major way, a pair of UCLA players who led the Bruins' upset of Utah and a Pittsburgh running back who broke a school record that has stood since 1975.

Herbstreit recognized TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda, San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims and North Carolina State linebacker Drake Thomas.

Johnston caught 14 passes for 206 yards and the game-winning touchdown during TCU's 38-31 win over Kansas. Those represented new career highs in catches and yards and helped the Horned Frogs remain undefeated.

Thompson-Robinson accounted for 307 total yards and four touchdowns and Charbonnet rushed for 198 yards and a score in the Bruins' 42-32 win.

Stroud torched Michigan State by completing 21 of 26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns, elevating Ohio State to No. 2 in the AP Poll and further cementing himself as the favorite to lift the Heisman Trophy.

Cordeiro threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 109 yards and two scores in San Jose State's 40-7 win over UNLV. Sims also had an impressive dual-threat performance, throwing for 227 yards and two touchdowns while adding 95 yards on the ground in a 23-20 overtime win over Duke, the second straight victory for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas racked up 14 tackles, including two for loss, in NC State's comeback win over Florida Stat

Abanikanda had the most historic performance of the bunch. He rushed for 320 yards and six touchdowns in Pitt's 45-29 win over Virginia Tech. He broke the Panther record for most rushing yards in a single game, which was previously held by Tony Dorsett, and his six rushing scores tied a school record that had previously been set in 1910.