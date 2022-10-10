Bill Murray’s Alleged On-Set Assault Details Finally Revealed

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nearly six months after news broke regarding unspecified “inappropriate” behavior by actor Bill Murray that halted production on comedian Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut adaptation of Atul Gawande’s Being Mortal , details of the incident have finally emerged. In a new report from Puck’s Eriq Gardner, multiple sources describe Murray allegedly straddling and kissing—through masks—a “much younger” female production staffer who “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual” and was “horrified” by his behavior. After she made an official complaint, they entered mediation and eventually came to a settlement of just over $100,000. At the time, Murray said in an interview , “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” without going into any further detail. As of now, the fate of the film, which was about 50 percent completed, remains in question though it “looks like it’s headed toward cancellation rather than a reshoot,” according to the report.

Read it at Puck