Public Safety

Bill Murray’s Alleged On-Set Assault Details Finally Revealed

By Matt Wilstein
 3 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nearly six months after news broke regarding unspecified “inappropriate” behavior by actor Bill Murray that halted production on comedian Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut adaptation of Atul Gawande’s Being Mortal , details of the incident have finally emerged. In a new report from Puck’s Eriq Gardner, multiple sources describe Murray allegedly straddling and kissing—through masks—a “much younger” female production staffer who “interpreted his actions as entirely sexual” and was “horrified” by his behavior. After she made an official complaint, they entered mediation and eventually came to a settlement of just over $100,000. At the time, Murray said in an interview , “I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,” without going into any further detail. As of now, the fate of the film, which was about 50 percent completed, remains in question though it “looks like it’s headed toward cancellation rather than a reshoot,” according to the report.

Comments / 49

AstaCharles
3d ago

Bill, you should have known better. Haven't you been keeping up with the news for the past 5 or 6 years. DO NOT TOUCH another person's body. No way, no how!

Reply
25
Alex Drake
2d ago

The last couple years have shown his public behavior to be bizarre and sometimes abusive, such as grabbing people's cellphones and breaking them among other things. His publicist always pays the people off but the pattern is already there.

Reply(5)
12
Pete Borchmann
2d ago

Im from Chicago and I have met him a few times.He's a comedian first and a hilarious one at that.Obviously she's young and doesn't get his humor or know his history, but I think it was taken the wrong way is all.I do know that certain things shouldn't be tolerated, but often when actor's/comedian's are in and out of character things happen onset?I call BS! So now before and after yelling action they should have a flashing sign that says lawsuit keep your hilarious hands to yourself!

Reply
8
