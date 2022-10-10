Group planned to protest outside Arrowhead, calling again for KC Chiefs’ name change

A group of Native American leaders planned to protest outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night while calling again for the Kansas City Chiefs to change the team’s name.

The “Not in Our Honor” coalition set up the demonstration on Indigenous Peoples Day — the second Monday in October each year — while also saving dates on future Chiefs games for potential future rallies.

The Chiefs released an earlier statement on Indigenous Peoples Day, saying the organization joined people across the country in honoring and celebrating American Indian peoples Monday.

“We continue to have important dialogue with local and national groups to identify ways to educate ourselves and our fans by raising awareness of American Indian communities and their rich traditions,” the statement said.

The Chiefs also said they would celebrate American Indian Heritage Month during the team’s Nov. 27 home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Not in Our Honor” was formed 16 years ago by a group of then-college students who made public a protest they had more privately advocated for years: the removal of Native American imagery in sports. They have been seen at several Chiefs games in past years, as well.

The association has gathered more than 14,000 signatures for an online petition calling for the Chiefs to change their name and imagery.

Eight years ago, the Chiefs began working with Native Americans, forming what they call the American Indian Working Group, to “honor, educate and create awareness of American Indian culture for our fans,” team president Mark Donovan has said.