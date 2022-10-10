Read full article on original website
MDI Boys Soccer Beats GSA 2-1
The MDI Trojans beat the GSA Eagles 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon, October 12th in Blue Hill. MDI opened the scoring with 35 seconds left in the 1st Half, with a goal by Cole Watson assisted by Phil Catanese. The Trojans led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI...
Tanis Sets Brewer Shutout Record as Witches and Brunswick Dragons Tie 0-0
Brewer High School Senior Goalie Bella Tanis set the school record for shutouts with 14 as the Brewer Witches tied the undefeated Brunswick Dragons 0-0 after double overtime at Doyle Field on Tuesday, October 11th. The shutout for Tanis was her 8th of the 2022 season. In 12 games this...
John Bapst Nips Ellsworth 1-0 with Goal in Final Minute
The Ellsworth Eagles and John Bapst Crusaders looked to be heading to a 0-0 draw at the end of the regulation, until Jon Pangburn converted a corner kick with less than a minute left, and gave John Bapst a 1-0 win over Ellsworth in Ellsworth Wednesday night. Cooper Mitchell was...
Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week – VOTE
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week returns for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 6 (October 3 - October 8) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, October 13th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
MDI Volleyball Defeats Narraguagus 3-0 [PHOTOS]
The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23. MDI Stat Leaders. Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block. Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10...
These are the high school football teams clinging to playoff spots
After six weeks of high school football in Maine, teams are starting to better understand where they rank in the Crabtree standings and what they’ll have to do in the final weeks to earn a playoff spot. Starting spring 2021, all sports had “open tournaments,” which allowed all teams...
Brunswick Dragons Visit Brewer Witches in Girls’ Varsity Soccer 🎦
The Brunswick Dragons visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity soccer on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin below at 6:30 PM. A replay of the game will be posted below the following morning. If you experience any issues during playback, please refresh your browser. If...
These Objects at the New Target in Auburn, Maine Could Rival the Auburn Walmart Pole
Word dropped earlier this week that will be awesome for Mainers but horrible for our wallets -- a brand new Target is opening in about 3 weeks on Sunday, November 6 in Auburn. Of course, when you think of giant chain stores in Auburn, Maine, you think of only one thing.
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Maine man killed by falling tree in Oxford County
A logger who was struck by a tree in Andover has died. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to South Main St. around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find a 53-year-old logger dead. Sheriff Christopher Wainwright says the man, identified as Mark Beaudoin of Hanover, was cutting trees...
New Café Now Open in Downtown Bangor
If Nest Café sounds familiar, it could well be. They have a location in Orono at 24 Main Street. And now they have opened another location in downtown Bangor at 25 State Street at Exchange Street. They quietly opened this past weekend. And the opening a few days ago...
Strong Winds Begin Thursday. Heavy Rain Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mid to high level clouds continue to stream into the region ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday night through Saturday morning. Temperatures overnight will range from the low 40s to the low 50s. Areas of locally dense fog will be likely into early Thursday morning.
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
Fire rekindles at home in Buckfield
BUCKFIELD (WGME) -- A fire that rekindled in Oxford County is now out. Crews were called back to the home on Turner Street in Buckfield after flames started back up around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire started at the home around 11 p.m. Monday. The Bucksfield Fire Department said that...
Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school
Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree
A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
This Obscure Lewiston Pub is Putting Everyone in The Halloween Spirit
This new drinkery and café in Lewiston is levelling up the Halloween spirit in the city of Lewiston and pulling many outsiders in to experience their obscure style and entertainment. After their grand opening, Obscura Café & Drinkery has kicked up a notch to celebrate the Halloween season and...
