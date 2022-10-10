Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings
From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
Sure Sign of Fall. Billings Favorite Closes for the Season 10/15
Almost like clockwork, there are two sure-fire indicators in Billings that Fall is here and winter is fast approaching... Softie's shutters its widows until Spring. Beartooth Pass closed at the Wyoming/Montana border earlier this week (10/11) but remains open on the Montana side until Friday, 10/14. Softie's shared a post on social media this week announcing that Saturday, October 15th will be the last day of the season for the popular ice cream shop at 24th and Broadwater.
Join the Fun. Billings’ Pack the Mall in Pink is Saturday 10/15
After a COVID-induced hiatus, the popular Pack the Mall in Pink event is back for 2022 at Rimrock Mall! The fundraiser is part fashion show, part celebration, and a wonderful experience for breast cancer survivors and supporters. Pack the Mall is Pink, in conjunction with Billings Clinic helps raise money...
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Billings Woman Suffers Serious Injuries After Being Struck By Train
UPDATE: 10/12/22 9:34 a.m. As of 7:30 a.m., 27th Street both ways is now open to traffic. According to Billings Police, the train was traveling around 20 miles per hour when it struck the woman. She was not following the railroad markers, so she either went around the barricade or ducked under the arms. There is no update as of yet on the condition of the victim.
Sweet and Shy With a Face You’ll Love! Bonsai Visits For Wet Nose
Today, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stopped up to the Townsquare Tower with Bonsai! A 7-year-young "border collie" that is shy and the absolute sweetest. After a few minutes of hiding, and plenty of pets, Bonsai was hopping around our studio enjoying his visit!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley...
It Wouldn’t be “Welcome to Billings” Without This…
Working downtown in Billings has its perks. It also has headaches that come with it. Working atop the double tree hotel is the best thing ever! We get to see the sunrise, and we have 360 views of the entire city. You could say we are BLESSED in that department.
Billings’ Tumbleweed Tour, SD2 Serious Situation, and Phone Call Skits
A couple of really good things happened this week. First, we were able to meet with and tour the Tumbleweed facility for kids. It was a real eye-opener. It's a beautiful facility but because of fire suppression deficiencies, they have to kick the kids out at 5 pm. So sad what these kids have to endure. The results of the programs available make a better investment into it well worth it. Stay tuned as we will need your help with some new ventures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?
Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
LOOK: Billings’ Awesome Graffiti Alleys Are Free Urban Fun
I'll start by saying in no way do I condone illegal tagging or vandalism. Graffiti to unsuspecting houses and businesses is a very real problem in just about every neighborhood in Billings. Waking up to see your fence or wall tagged with ugly, wanna' be gang banger writing can be infuriating.
Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos
Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
Montana Ranks 3rd in the Country For This Fatal Reason
Alright to start off, I’m not saying women are always right, but occasionally we can be. I’m sitting in our cozy house that we just moved into a month ago, and we haven’t needed to turn the heat on until today. It’s 52 degrees in Billings as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers
Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Breaking: Three Vehicle Accident, One on Fire, at Laurel Road & Parkway in Billings
Just in from the Billings Police Department, a 3 vehicle accident has occurred off of Laurel Road and Parkway. One vehicle is on fire, and the Billings Fire Department is on the scene. Westbound on Laurel Road at Moore Lane is closed right now, please find an alternative route. This...
Another Shooting? One Person Injured Near Billings Stewart Park
Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM. Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.
Where in Billings is the Best For This Type of Health Food?
So October is national seafood month and think about it: Where do you go in Billings if you want great seafood?. I'm sorry but Long John Silver's and Red Lobster is not seafood, it's an attempt at seafood. Now for you north of town, fish and chips are not seafood....
Quality Time with Parents… Yay? or Nay?
Taking your parents to lunch is a gesture that many don’t realize how important it can be for the parents. When your kids grow up, get jobs, and live their own life it could be difficult to coordinate quality time. Below is my siblings and I all together for once, and wow my dad was so happy!
Huge Train Accident East of Bridger Spills 31,000 Gallons of Gas
A train derailment on Friday just outside of Bridger, Montana caused a massive gasoline spill that is still currently being cleaned up. Luckily, nobody was injured either on the train or on the road, but the accident caused a closure of East Bridger Road and wasn't fully responded to until the next morning.
An Open Letter to the Taco John’s Manager in Billings
To start my letter I want to say I'm sorry for not remembering your name, and I’m really hoping you will see this. The other day my spouse and I ordered food online at your location off 26th & Central Ave. The online ordering for taco John’s here in...
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0