Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Sure Sign of Fall. Billings Favorite Closes for the Season 10/15

Almost like clockwork, there are two sure-fire indicators in Billings that Fall is here and winter is fast approaching... Softie's shutters its widows until Spring. Beartooth Pass closed at the Wyoming/Montana border earlier this week (10/11) but remains open on the Montana side until Friday, 10/14. Softie's shared a post on social media this week announcing that Saturday, October 15th will be the last day of the season for the popular ice cream shop at 24th and Broadwater.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings' Tumbleweed Tour, SD2 Serious Situation, and Phone Call Skits

A couple of really good things happened this week. First, we were able to meet with and tour the Tumbleweed facility for kids. It was a real eye-opener. It's a beautiful facility but because of fire suppression deficiencies, they have to kick the kids out at 5 pm. So sad what these kids have to endure. The results of the programs available make a better investment into it well worth it. Stay tuned as we will need your help with some new ventures.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?

Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos

Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers

Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Another Shooting? One Person Injured Near Billings Stewart Park

Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM. Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Quality Time with Parents… Yay? or Nay?

Taking your parents to lunch is a gesture that many don’t realize how important it can be for the parents. When your kids grow up, get jobs, and live their own life it could be difficult to coordinate quality time. Below is my siblings and I all together for once, and wow my dad was so happy!
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

