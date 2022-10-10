A couple of really good things happened this week. First, we were able to meet with and tour the Tumbleweed facility for kids. It was a real eye-opener. It's a beautiful facility but because of fire suppression deficiencies, they have to kick the kids out at 5 pm. So sad what these kids have to endure. The results of the programs available make a better investment into it well worth it. Stay tuned as we will need your help with some new ventures.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO