Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Goose Creek's $9M park benefits from the aid of Lowcountry donors

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Goose Creek's $9 million, 13-acre, all-inclusive park is benefiting greatly from local donors. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said he is overwhelmed by the response to his invitation to help fund the world-class, barrier-free Central Creek Park. “We launched our We...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston newlyweds found accessible house hunting with HGTV

Newlyweds Jeff and Shannon Tucker recently said "I do" just a few miles away from their new home near Mount Pleasant after meeting each other online. The couple, along with Shannon's 10-year-old daughter Ansley from a previous marriage, are busy unpacking and settling into their new home. Now, they are...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston's plan to rezone industrial land near old Navy base faces opposition

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's plan to reclassify industrial properties near the old Charleston Naval Base and create a mixed-use corridor is getting steep pushback. Property owners who attended the Oct. 10 Planning Commission meeting, where the city considered rezoning 10 lots along Spruill Avenue and other nearby streets from industrial to general business, called the Planning Department's proposal a "huge disaster" for the existing industrial businesses.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hunley Park bees are all the buzz!. The neighborhood school is celebrating significant academic gains. The halls of Hunley Park are lined with words to motivate and inspire. Principal Dr. Katchia Gethers says, “Hunley Park is a gem of a school tucked away...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

'Brenda' drops in on Summerville Medical Center

North Charleston Fire Department's pink breast cancer awareness truck, better known as "Brenda," paid a visit to the Summerville Medical Center on Oct. 4 to shine a light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Summerville Breast Center team and Summerville Medical Center had an opportunity to sign messages in honor of family members going through breast cancer and messages of hope for the local community.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Walterboro’s hometown Sears store thanks community for years of support

A business that has been a fixture in the lives of many Walterboro families is saying farewell after many years of service to the community. Mrs. Teresa Busbee announced with great sadness last month that the Sears Hometown Store, located at 377 Bells Highway, would be closing its doors for good in October.
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County First Responders host National Night Out

On October 4, 2022 the Colleton County First Responders hosted a National Night Out event at First Baptist Church, located at 124 S. Memorial Ave. in Walterboro SC. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together for a meet and greet with the community. The event had an emergency vehicle display, crime prevention information, and hiring information from multiple businesses in Colleton County.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

No parking weekend nights on Upper King Street become permanent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A parking pilot program is becoming permanent in downtown Charleston. The City of Charleston announced on Thursday-Saturday nights from 6 pm to 3 am, no parking is allowed on King street from Calhoun to Spring street. If you don't follow the rules, you will get...
CHARLESTON, SC

