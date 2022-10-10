Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek's $9M park benefits from the aid of Lowcountry donors
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Goose Creek's $9 million, 13-acre, all-inclusive park is benefiting greatly from local donors. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said he is overwhelmed by the response to his invitation to help fund the world-class, barrier-free Central Creek Park. “We launched our We...
The Post and Courier
Charleston newlyweds found accessible house hunting with HGTV
Newlyweds Jeff and Shannon Tucker recently said "I do" just a few miles away from their new home near Mount Pleasant after meeting each other online. The couple, along with Shannon's 10-year-old daughter Ansley from a previous marriage, are busy unpacking and settling into their new home. Now, they are...
abcnews4.com
Sticky Fingers returning to the Lowcountry with new North Charleston restaurant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Sticky Fingers hopes to be reopen and serving its hickory-smoked meats to customers again by the end of the year!. The BBQ chain is building out a new restaurant at 5060 Dorchester Rd., Suite 320, in North Charleston. COO Karen Williams said the new...
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
abcnews4.com
Daniel Jenkins & Liberty Hill Academies hosting community health fair Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy will host a community health fair on Friday, October 14th. Located at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The health fair is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's plan to rezone industrial land near old Navy base faces opposition
NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's plan to reclassify industrial properties near the old Charleston Naval Base and create a mixed-use corridor is getting steep pushback. Property owners who attended the Oct. 10 Planning Commission meeting, where the city considered rezoning 10 lots along Spruill Avenue and other nearby streets from industrial to general business, called the Planning Department's proposal a "huge disaster" for the existing industrial businesses.
counton2.com
Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hunley Park bees are all the buzz!. The neighborhood school is celebrating significant academic gains. The halls of Hunley Park are lined with words to motivate and inspire. Principal Dr. Katchia Gethers says, “Hunley Park is a gem of a school tucked away...
The Post and Courier
'Brenda' drops in on Summerville Medical Center
North Charleston Fire Department's pink breast cancer awareness truck, better known as "Brenda," paid a visit to the Summerville Medical Center on Oct. 4 to shine a light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Summerville Breast Center team and Summerville Medical Center had an opportunity to sign messages in honor of family members going through breast cancer and messages of hope for the local community.
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
The Post and Courier
Twice rejected, planned 8-story Charleston apartment building's design back up for review
Update: The Board of Architectural Review on Oct. 12 tabled a vote on the planned apartment building at 295 Calhoun St. The reworked design of a proposed eight-story apartment building near Charleston's medical district is back up for review a year after its previous architectural features stirred discontent. The city...
walterborolive.com
Walterboro’s hometown Sears store thanks community for years of support
A business that has been a fixture in the lives of many Walterboro families is saying farewell after many years of service to the community. Mrs. Teresa Busbee announced with great sadness last month that the Sears Hometown Store, located at 377 Bells Highway, would be closing its doors for good in October.
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
abcnews4.com
Dunkin, Ye Ole Fashioned to open in new Point Hope development off Clements Ferry
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Dunkin has joined the list of businesses going in at the "Gates at Point Hope" development off Clements Ferry Road, according to commercial real estate firm Meyer Kapp & Associates, LLC. The coffeeshop signed a lease for a 1,900 sq-ft space with a drive...
live5news.com
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
walterborolive.com
Colleton County First Responders host National Night Out
On October 4, 2022 the Colleton County First Responders hosted a National Night Out event at First Baptist Church, located at 124 S. Memorial Ave. in Walterboro SC. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together for a meet and greet with the community. The event had an emergency vehicle display, crime prevention information, and hiring information from multiple businesses in Colleton County.
live5news.com
State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
abcnews4.com
Bat found in North Charleston tests positive for rabies; 2 people exposed
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a bat found in North Charleston tested positive for rabies, and two people were exposed to the infected animal. The bat was located near Sentry Circle and Royal Palm Lane, officials say. On...
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
abcnews4.com
No parking weekend nights on Upper King Street become permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A parking pilot program is becoming permanent in downtown Charleston. The City of Charleston announced on Thursday-Saturday nights from 6 pm to 3 am, no parking is allowed on King street from Calhoun to Spring street. If you don't follow the rules, you will get...
