ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina Vs. Texas AM

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOuhO_0iTm8evb00

The South Carolina Gamecocks have already been a part of four late-day kicks, and they have another in week against Texas A&M.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a win in a hostile road environment, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in the unfriendly confines of Kroger Field and having to do so in a night game, the type of game that makes for a raucous home crowd no matter the opponent.

It marked the third consecutive night game Shane Beamer's Gamecocks have played and the fourth overall they've played so far this season. That streak will reach four come next week, as per a release by the SEC ; South Carolina's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on October 22nd will kick off at 7:30 PM EDT.

This game will have massive implications for both programs, as Texas A&M will look to end their current two-game losing skid, which includes the heartbreaking loss they suffered on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday night.

On the other hand, the Gamecocks will look to continue to build momentum coming off a big victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, and look to end a streak of their own, as they've yet to defeat the Aggies since their annual cross-divisional matchup started back in 2014.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Andrew Lyon
On3.com

4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans

Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Paris impressed with Gamecocks freshman class

South Carolina men's basketball will have one freshman who will be getting a lot of attention during the 2022-23 season in forward GG Jackson. However, the two other players in the Gamecocks’ freshman class have made an impression on head coach Lamont Paris. In addition to Jackson, Paris and...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Am#Texas A M#American Football#College Football#The Kentucky Wildcats#Kroger Field#Sec#The Texas A M Aggies
247Sports

Arkansas bigs remain locked in position battle

Arkansas basketball is loaded for the upcoming 2022-23 season, but despite having no shortage of options, questions remain as to how things will shake out at the center spot with a multi-player position battle ongoing. Head coach Eric Musselman has seen several players start to separate themselves in terms of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
105
Followers
116
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy