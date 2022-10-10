Kickoff Time Set For South Carolina Vs. Texas AM

The South Carolina Gamecocks have already been a part of four late-day kicks, and they have another in week against Texas A&M.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off a win in a hostile road environment, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in the unfriendly confines of Kroger Field and having to do so in a night game, the type of game that makes for a raucous home crowd no matter the opponent.

It marked the third consecutive night game Shane Beamer's Gamecocks have played and the fourth overall they've played so far this season. That streak will reach four come next week, as per a release by the SEC ; South Carolina's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies on October 22nd will kick off at 7:30 PM EDT.

This game will have massive implications for both programs, as Texas A&M will look to end their current two-game losing skid, which includes the heartbreaking loss they suffered on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday night.

On the other hand, the Gamecocks will look to continue to build momentum coming off a big victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, and look to end a streak of their own, as they've yet to defeat the Aggies since their annual cross-divisional matchup started back in 2014.

